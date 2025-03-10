Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:14
Bulgaria: Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested @Pixabay

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik, with authorities detaining the 45-year-old man she lived with as a family. The discovery was reported on March 6, and an autopsy later confirmed that she had died from a traumatic brain injury caused by a severe beating, according to information obtained by Nova TV.

When law enforcement officers arrested the suspect, he was visibly intoxicated. Investigators have determined that he has no prior criminal record, nor have there been any previous reports of domestic violence against him. He has been charged with causing death by negligence.

On the same day, the Balchik District Court ruled for his permanent detention. However, this decision is subject to appeal within three days. Authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: woman, Balchik, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President: Forcing Ukraine to Keep Fighting Is Immoral and Unsustainable

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 18:10

Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Bulgarian chess player Nurgyul Salimova achieved an impressive performance at the Ganira Pashayeva tournament in Baku

Sports | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:11

Bulgarian Financier Warns of Economic Crisis Due to Military Spending Surge

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international market analyst, warned of potential economic catastrophe due to the immense financial burden caused by rearmament efforts across Europe, including Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Third Round in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, started his campaign at the Indian Wells Open with a strong performance, securing a straight-sets victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges

Sports | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 11:51

Todorovden Festivities Across Bulgaria: Horse Races, Ritual Bread, and Ancient Traditions

The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:35

Dominant Performance: Bulgaria Secures Team Title at Snowboard World Championships

Bulgarian snowboarders Tervel Zamfirov and Malena Zamfirova secured the world title in the team event

Sports | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Brutal Attack on Weather Forecasters in Bulgaria Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

A 32-year-old man from Sofia has been charged with causing moderate bodily harm after attacking two meteorologists at the synoptic station on Murgash Peak in the Balkan Mountains

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:30

Murder Investigation Unfolds in Bulgarian Town: Young Man Brutally Killed by Housemates

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more details later today about the investigation into the brutal murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov in the Bulgarian town of Kula

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:35

Violent Attack on Weather Station Staff on Bulgaria's Murgash Peak Leaves Two Injured

Two meteorologists on duty at the forecasting station on Murgash Peak were brutally attacked on the night of March 9

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:10

Three Bulgarians Found Guilty of Espionage for Russia in the UK

Three Bulgarians have been convicted of espionage charges in the UK, accused of working for Russian intelligence

Crime | March 7, 2025, Friday // 18:00

Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man

Crime | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to

Crime | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria