Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik, with authorities detaining the 45-year-old man she lived with as a family. The discovery was reported on March 6, and an autopsy later confirmed that she had died from a traumatic brain injury caused by a severe beating, according to information obtained by Nova TV.

When law enforcement officers arrested the suspect, he was visibly intoxicated. Investigators have determined that he has no prior criminal record, nor have there been any previous reports of domestic violence against him. He has been charged with causing death by negligence.

On the same day, the Balchik District Court ruled for his permanent detention. However, this decision is subject to appeal within three days. Authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident.