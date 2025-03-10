Brutal Attack on Weather Forecasters in Bulgaria Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

A 32-year-old man from Sofia has been charged with causing moderate bodily harm after attacking two meteorologists at the synoptic station on Murgash Peak in the Balkan Mountains. He has been detained for 72 hours, and the prosecutor’s office will seek a court order for his permanent arrest. Authorities have stated that the man has no prior criminal record, and there is currently no evidence suggesting he has a psychiatric illness.

Deputy head of the 5th Regional Directorate of the State Security Service, Iliya Kuzmanov, and Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office spokesman, Nikolay Nikolaev, described the attack as particularly disturbing. “The suspect displayed illogical behavior and extreme cruelty during the assault,” Kuzmanov said, adding that the case resembled something out of a Stephen King novel.

The attack occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday when the man broke into the station through a window and assaulted the two meteorologists—59-year-old Rumyana Zlatanova and 67-year-old Georgi Zlatanov—with a shovel. Both victims sustained multiple head injuries. Despite their condition, they managed to escape to a nearby hut for help before being transported to ISUL hospital in Sofia.

Hospital staff confirmed that while their injuries are not life-threatening, they remain in serious condition. Georgi Zlatanov is scheduled for surgery on his lower jaw, and both victims will remain under observation for several days. Neurosurgeon Lyuben Popov explained that the assailant struck Rumyana Zlatanova on the head with the shovel, while her husband sustained facial injuries from punches.

The attack has raised serious concerns about security at meteorological stations. Bulgaria has 37 such stations, including three in high-altitude locations, none of which have security personnel. Acting Director General of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Prof. Dr. Tanya Marinova, expressed shock over the incident, noting that it was the first recorded physical attack on employees.

In response, NIMH plans to reinforce security at the Murgash station by installing metal bars on windows and implementing video surveillance. Improving communication systems is also a priority, as poor connectivity hindered the victims' ability to seek immediate help. Marinova emphasized the need for long-term measures to protect staff working in remote locations.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the suspect’s motives.