When Does Bulgaria Switch to Summer Time This Year

Society | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 07:34
Bulgaria: When Does Bulgaria Switch to Summer Time This Year @Pexels

On the last Saturday of March, we transition to summer time by moving our clocks one hour forward. This change will take place at 03:00 A.M. on the night of March 29 to March 30, which means we will lose an hour of sleep. We will return to standard time on October 25, with the clocks going back an hour on October 26.

The concept of daylight saving time dates back to Benjamin Franklin, the first US ambassador to France, who made a humorous suggestion in 1784. In a satirical letter to a Paris newspaper, he proposed that the clocks be adjusted to save daylight, encouraging people to rise earlier in the day. Franklin’s idea also included measures such as taxing window blinds and regulating candle usage.

Over a century later, in 1895, New Zealand entomologist George Hudson, driven by personal reasons, also proposed a similar idea. He wanted to gain more daylight in summer to assist with his study of insects. In 1907, William Willet, an English builder, also championed the concept after noticing that many people were still sleeping through the early summer daylight. His observations led him to advocate for advancing clocks in the summer.

By 1908, Port Arthur, Ontario, became the first place to adopt daylight saving time after a local businessman’s petition was approved. This led to other Canadian cities adopting the practice. However, the real push for daylight saving time came during World War I. On April 30, 1916, the German Empire adopted the practice, aiming to increase military efficiency and reduce indoor lighting needs. The UK followed suit, although farmers initially opposed the idea because they preferred longer daylight in the mornings to carry out agricultural work. In 1925, the UK permanently adopted daylight saving time.

In Bulgaria, the first change to summer time occurred on April 1, 1979, following the adoption of Decree 6 by the Council of Ministers. The clocks were moved forward by one hour each year, with the summer time period lasting until September 30. However, this decree was replaced in 1997 by Decree 94, which set the change to summer time at 3:00 AM on the last Sunday of March. The clocks are then adjusted back in October.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: time, summer, clock

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Prices to Rise by 30% as Early Bookings Surge

Overnight prices for the upcoming summer tourist season in Bulgaria are expected to rise by 30%

Business » Tourism | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:07

Doomsday Clock Ticks Closer to Global Catastrophe

The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic measure of how close humanity is to global catastrophe, has been adjusted to 89 seconds before midnight—its most alarming position to date

World | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

Summer 2024 Sets Record for Heat and Drought in Bulgaria

The summer of 2024, encompassing June, July, and August, has been recorded as the hottest and one of the driest in Bulgaria since the start of the century

Society » Environment | September 6, 2024, Friday // 11:51

Upcoming Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Nights, Sunny Days, and Potential Thunderstorms

Overnight across Bulgaria, skies will generally be clear with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds prevailing, except for North-Eastern Bulgaria where occasional cloud cover and brief rain showers are expected

Society » Environment | July 1, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Cloudy and Windy Thursday Across Bulgaria, Rain Expected in the Southwest

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with rain expected in the southwestern regions and the mountainous areas

Society » Environment | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Tragic Crash on Dobrich-Silistra Road: Two High School Graduates Killed

A fatal accident on the Dobrich-Silistra road claimed the lives of two high school graduates and left two others injured

Society » Incidents | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:38

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 12: Mild Temperatures, Overcast Skies, and Rain in Some Areas

Southeast Bulgaria will see rain showers on March 12, while the rest of the country will experience predominantly overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Repairs Cause Heating and Hot Water Outages in Several Sofia Districts

Parts of Sofia, including areas such as Slatina, Iztok, Druzhba 1 and 2, Nadezhda 2 and 3, and parts of the city center, are currently experiencing disruptions to heating

Society | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria

On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 10, 2025, Monday // 17:25

Writers and Citizens Unite in Petition Urging Bulgaria to Back Ukraine

An open letter calling for Bulgaria’s firm support of Ukraine and opposition to Russian aggression has garnered significant public backing

Society | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria