Bulgaria's Defense Sector Faces Serious Challenges

Politics » DEFENSE | March 10, 2025, Monday // 16:06
Todor Vodenov, Chairman of the "Defense" Union at Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," expressed concerns about the current state of Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex, noting that while the 2.5% defense budget may seem substantial, the country's financial struggles make it insufficient. He emphasized that significant work remains in terms of innovation, funding, and human resources within the sector.

Vodenov pointed out that there is a need for civil control in defense matters, although he acknowledged that implementing such a policy is difficult. He stressed that the security and defense sector faces not only well-intentioned individuals but also unscrupulous actors, including foreign interests that oppose Bulgaria's policies. Overcoming these challenges requires strong resistance, he added.

In terms of the defense sector's workforce, Vodenov stated that while salaries in state-owned enterprises are decent, especially outside the Ministry of Defense, the work requires significant effort, high qualifications, and expertise. However, he lamented that the Bulgarian military does not provide sufficient work for local businesses, suggesting that private-sector opportunities should be explored. He also proposed that state military companies could repair Ukrainian war-damaged equipment, emphasizing that Bulgaria has the necessary capacity, though political will is currently lacking to pursue such initiatives.

Vodenov acknowledged the recent salary increases in the defense sector but noted that they have not resulted in a significant increase in the number of candidates for military jobs. He criticized the working conditions in defense, citing examples of workers who are forced to endure extreme cold temperatures while repairing weapons and equipment. The situation is such that workers take "wooden vacations" to avoid working in freezing conditions.

Addressing the issue of military professionalism, Vodenov stressed the importance of a highly skilled and well-organized military, which he believes can only be achieved through proper funding and clear goals. While he supports the idea of three-month military training in schools to familiarize students with military equipment and structures, he argued that former soldiers should not be compelled to serve again.

Source: BNR interview

