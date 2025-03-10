Discrepancies in Voting Protocols Could Lead to Changes in Bulgaria’s Parliament

Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria
On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon
Kamelia Neykova, the chairperson of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC), stated in an interview with bTV that the CEC would be submitting the necessary documents to the Constitutional Court today regarding the "Greatness" party’s potential entry into the National Assembly. Neykova clarified that the issue would ultimately be decided by the Constitutional Court, and she could not provide a definitive answer on the matter.
She further explained that a shift in the current parliamentary composition is possible if the votes change, particularly with the 4% threshold. The CEC’s role in this process is to ensure accuracy, as they have been tasked with verifying and clarifying the situation. Neykova mentioned that the CEC and the Information Services had neither the number of newsletters nor the bags containing them.
The focus of the study involved 11 voting sections, with the aim of confirming the total number of actual votes and ensuring that the protocols met legal standards. Seven of the sections had no actual votes, and five of those did not contain paper ballots or machine-printed ballots. Additionally, two sections had zero results for all parties. The missing ballots were primarily from Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Sofia, and Blagoevgrad.
The CEC chief noted that discrepancies had been found in 982 protocols, with a notable difference between the experts' findings and the data entered into the PEC protocols. She mentioned that it’s possible that the newsletters were not provided to the Constitutional Court due to an oversight.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine
Todor Vodenov, Chairman of the "Defense" Union at Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," expressed concerns about the current state of Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex
Bulgaria's newly adopted defense strategy identifies Russia as a significant threat to national security
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov visited the arms production facility of VMZ-Sopot in Iganovo, where he examined the plant's technological processes
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his disappointment with the recent declaration from the political party "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms"
The Bulgarian government expects to restart the procedure for securing the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of March
