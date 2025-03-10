Discrepancies in Voting Protocols Could Lead to Changes in Bulgaria’s Parliament

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Discrepancies in Voting Protocols Could Lead to Changes in Bulgaria’s Parliament

Kamelia Neykova, the chairperson of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC), stated in an interview with bTV that the CEC would be submitting the necessary documents to the Constitutional Court today regarding the "Greatness" party’s potential entry into the National Assembly. Neykova clarified that the issue would ultimately be decided by the Constitutional Court, and she could not provide a definitive answer on the matter.

She further explained that a shift in the current parliamentary composition is possible if the votes change, particularly with the 4% threshold. The CEC’s role in this process is to ensure accuracy, as they have been tasked with verifying and clarifying the situation. Neykova mentioned that the CEC and the Information Services had neither the number of newsletters nor the bags containing them.

The focus of the study involved 11 voting sections, with the aim of confirming the total number of actual votes and ensuring that the protocols met legal standards. Seven of the sections had no actual votes, and five of those did not contain paper ballots or machine-printed ballots. Additionally, two sections had zero results for all parties. The missing ballots were primarily from Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Sofia, and Blagoevgrad.

The CEC chief noted that discrepancies had been found in 982 protocols, with a notable difference between the experts' findings and the data entered into the PEC protocols. She mentioned that it’s possible that the newsletters were not provided to the Constitutional Court due to an oversight.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEC, greatness, election, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria

On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 10, 2025, Monday // 17:25

Bulgaria's Defense Sector Faces Serious Challenges

Todor Vodenov, Chairman of the "Defense" Union at Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," expressed concerns about the current state of Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Bulgaria’s New Defense Strategy Identifies Russia as a Major Security Threat

Bulgaria's newly adopted defense strategy identifies Russia as a significant threat to national security

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:39

Writers and Citizens Unite in Petition Urging Bulgaria to Back Ukraine

An open letter calling for Bulgaria’s firm support of Ukraine and opposition to Russian aggression has garnered significant public backing

Society | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:39

Brutal Attack on Weather Forecasters in Bulgaria Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

A 32-year-old man from Sofia has been charged with causing moderate bodily harm after attacking two meteorologists at the synoptic station on Murgash Peak in the Balkan Mountains

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:30

Bulgaria's Wage Growth Set to Reach 9.1% in 2025

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance expects wage growth to reach 9.1% in 2025, largely driven by the recent increase in the minimum wage

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 12:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President: Forcing Ukraine to Keep Fighting Is Immoral and Unsustainable

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 18:10

Bulgaria's Defense Sector Faces Serious Challenges

Todor Vodenov, Chairman of the "Defense" Union at Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," expressed concerns about the current state of Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Bulgaria’s New Defense Strategy Identifies Russia as a Major Security Threat

Bulgaria's newly adopted defense strategy identifies Russia as a significant threat to national security

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:39

Bulgaria’s Defense Industry Gears Up: PM Zhelyazkov Pushes for Modernization

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov visited the arms production facility of VMZ-Sopot in Iganovo, where he examined the plant's technological processes

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Borissov on Dogan's DPS: 'Their Actions Made Me Sad. I'm Most Dangerous When I'm Sad'

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his disappointment with the recent declaration from the political party "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms"

Politics | March 7, 2025, Friday // 12:06

Unmet Reforms Threaten Recovery Plan Funds, Bulgaria's Government Races Against Time

The Bulgarian government expects to restart the procedure for securing the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of March

Politics | March 7, 2025, Friday // 08:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria