Discrepancies in Voting Protocols Could Lead to Changes in Bulgaria’s Parliament

Kamelia Neykova, the chairperson of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC), stated in an interview with bTV that the CEC would be submitting the necessary documents to the Constitutional Court today regarding the "Greatness" party’s potential entry into the National Assembly. Neykova clarified that the issue would ultimately be decided by the Constitutional Court, and she could not provide a definitive answer on the matter.

She further explained that a shift in the current parliamentary composition is possible if the votes change, particularly with the 4% threshold. The CEC’s role in this process is to ensure accuracy, as they have been tasked with verifying and clarifying the situation. Neykova mentioned that the CEC and the Information Services had neither the number of newsletters nor the bags containing them.

The focus of the study involved 11 voting sections, with the aim of confirming the total number of actual votes and ensuring that the protocols met legal standards. Seven of the sections had no actual votes, and five of those did not contain paper ballots or machine-printed ballots. Additionally, two sections had zero results for all parties. The missing ballots were primarily from Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Sofia, and Blagoevgrad.

The CEC chief noted that discrepancies had been found in 982 protocols, with a notable difference between the experts' findings and the data entered into the PEC protocols. She mentioned that it’s possible that the newsletters were not provided to the Constitutional Court due to an oversight.