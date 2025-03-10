US Condemns Deadly Attacks on Syria's Minorities Amid Escalating Coastal Violence

World | March 10, 2025, Monday // 11:12
US Condemns Deadly Attacks on Syria's Minorities Amid Escalating Coastal Violence

The United States has strongly condemned recent killings in western Syria, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing outrage at the murders. Rubio called out the radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis, responsible for the violence. He reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Syria's religious and ethnic minorities, including Christians, Druze, Alawites, and Kurds. He also urged Syria’s interim authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable for the massacres, offering condolences to the victims’ families.

The violence erupted in Syria’s coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, where security forces clashed with fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad. In response to the violence, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of an investigation committee to look into the events. He warned of attempts to drag Syria into civil war, emphasizing that the remnants of the old regime must surrender immediately. Al-Sharaa also pledged to hold accountable anyone involved in the bloodshed, and a fact-finding committee has been given a 30-day deadline to report its findings.

Clashes have been particularly intense in Qardahah, the birthplace of the Assad regime, and Banias, home to Syria’s largest oil refinery. Security forces report multiple attempts by pro-Assad fighters to attack the refinery. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll has reached 1,000, most of whom are civilians. Videos of executions have surfaced online, and Syrian security forces have confirmed that 230 of their personnel have also been killed.

The United Nations' rights chief, Volker Turk, has called for swift investigations and accountability, stressing the need for Syria’s authorities to protect civilians and ensure accountability for abuses. Syrian opposition politician Labib al-Nahhas described the violence as a major setback for post-Assad Syria, attributing the violence to a coordinated attack supported by Iran and Hezbollah. He warned that Iran is exploiting sectarian tensions and urged Syria’s new leadership to unify the country.

Al-Sharaa reassured Syrians about the country’s stability, emphasizing the need for national unity and peace. He expressed confidence in Syria’s survival despite the ongoing challenges. Meanwhile, Jordan hosted a regional conference in Amman, attended by officials from Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, to discuss security, reconstruction, and refugee issues. Regional stability remains a priority, as neighboring countries like Turkey and Jordan have a vested interest in ensuring security in Syria to facilitate the return of refugees and support Iraq’s fight against ISIS and Jordan’s efforts to curb drug trafficking.

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December marked the end of over five decades of rule by his family, a period marked by severe repression and a brutal civil war that began in 2011. The new leadership now faces the monumental task of stabilizing the country and preventing further bloodshed as it grapples with Syria's fractured state.

Tags: US, Syria, violence

