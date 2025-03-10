Russian forces have regained control over the towns of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast, according to reports from DeepState. The Russian military stated that these areas, along with their outskirts, were occupied by their forces, though there has been no official confirmation from Ukraine’s military command. Despite ongoing reports and imagery from Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defense forces continue to face Russian advances. Ukrainian sources remain tight-lipped, prioritizing the safety of those on the frontlines.

Earlier, on March 7, it was reported that Russian troops had broken through Ukrainian defenses south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. By March 8, around 100 Russian soldiers had infiltrated Ukrainian positions near Sudzha, advancing through a gas pipeline. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces responded by asserting that the situation was still under Ukrainian control, dismissing claims of a large-scale Russian border breach. Ukrainian forces claimed that the Russian special forces near Sudzha were suffering heavy casualties.

In another development, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Ukraine’s potential survival without American assistance, suggesting that Ukraine “may not survive anyway.” In an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasized the challenges posed by Russia and expressed frustration over the ongoing conflict. He further stated that while Ukraine might not survive the war, he still believed a rare-earth minerals agreement would be signed between Ukraine and the U.S.

Trump’s remarks also extended to Ukraine’s dependence on U.S. aid, with him claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been taking American money under President Joe Biden “like candy from a baby.” He also reiterated that his administration had been tougher on Russia than any other U.S. president.

Trump also commented on the status of intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine. In a conversation aboard Air Force One, he confirmed that the U.S. had nearly ended its pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This move comes after the CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced a suspension of the intelligence-sharing agreement in early March. The halt left Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian attacks, especially aerial strikes, which had resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Despite these tensions, Trump remains optimistic about an upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia, where U.S. and Ukrainian officials will discuss potential peace negotiations. The meeting, set for March 11 in Jeddah, comes amid ongoing pressure on Ukraine to accept a peace agreement, even without robust security guarantees from the U.S. Trump expressed his desire for Ukraine to show more willingness for peace, suggesting that it had not demonstrated this readiness sufficiently.

