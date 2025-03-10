Trump Questions Ukraine's Survival Without U.S. Aid as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Oblast

World » UKRAINE | March 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Trump Questions Ukraine's Survival Without U.S. Aid as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Oblast

Russian forces have regained control over the towns of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast, according to reports from DeepState. The Russian military stated that these areas, along with their outskirts, were occupied by their forces, though there has been no official confirmation from Ukraine’s military command. Despite ongoing reports and imagery from Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defense forces continue to face Russian advances. Ukrainian sources remain tight-lipped, prioritizing the safety of those on the frontlines.

Earlier, on March 7, it was reported that Russian troops had broken through Ukrainian defenses south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. By March 8, around 100 Russian soldiers had infiltrated Ukrainian positions near Sudzha, advancing through a gas pipeline. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces responded by asserting that the situation was still under Ukrainian control, dismissing claims of a large-scale Russian border breach. Ukrainian forces claimed that the Russian special forces near Sudzha were suffering heavy casualties.

In another development, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Ukraine’s potential survival without American assistance, suggesting that Ukrainemay not survive anyway.” In an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasized the challenges posed by Russia and expressed frustration over the ongoing conflict. He further stated that while Ukraine might not survive the war, he still believed a rare-earth minerals agreement would be signed between Ukraine and the U.S.

Trump’s remarks also extended to Ukraine’s dependence on U.S. aid, with him claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been taking American money under President Joe Biden “like candy from a baby.” He also reiterated that his administration had been tougher on Russia than any other U.S. president.

Trump also commented on the status of intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine. In a conversation aboard Air Force One, he confirmed that the U.S. had nearly ended its pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This move comes after the CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced a suspension of the intelligence-sharing agreement in early March. The halt left Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian attacks, especially aerial strikes, which had resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Despite these tensions, Trump remains optimistic about an upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia, where U.S. and Ukrainian officials will discuss potential peace negotiations. The meeting, set for March 11 in Jeddah, comes amid ongoing pressure on Ukraine to accept a peace agreement, even without robust security guarantees from the U.S. Trump expressed his desire for Ukraine to show more willingness for peace, suggesting that it had not demonstrated this readiness sufficiently.

Sources:

  • DeepState
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • The Kyiv Independent
  • Fox News
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky, Trump

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President: Forcing Ukraine to Keep Fighting Is Immoral and Unsustainable

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 18:10

Bulgaria’s New Defense Strategy Identifies Russia as a Major Security Threat

Bulgaria's newly adopted defense strategy identifies Russia as a significant threat to national security

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:39

Writers and Citizens Unite in Petition Urging Bulgaria to Back Ukraine

An open letter calling for Bulgaria’s firm support of Ukraine and opposition to Russian aggression has garnered significant public backing

Society | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:39

Elon Musk: Ukraine’s Frontline Would Collapse Without Starlink

Elon Musk has warned that Ukraine's entire frontline defense would collapse if he were to shut down his Starlink system, which has been crucial for maintaining military communications

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:23

Trump Considers Tougher Sanctions as Russia 'Pounds' Ukraine on the Battlefield

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is considering implementing severe banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia in response to its continued military actions against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:45

Zelensky's Trust Among Ukrainians Rises to 68% Following US Tensions

A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between February 4 and March 4, 2025, has revealed a notable rise in trust for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 14:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Elon Musk: Ukraine’s Frontline Would Collapse Without Starlink

Elon Musk has warned that Ukraine's entire frontline defense would collapse if he were to shut down his Starlink system, which has been crucial for maintaining military communications

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:23

Trump Considers Tougher Sanctions as Russia 'Pounds' Ukraine on the Battlefield

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is considering implementing severe banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia in response to its continued military actions against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:45

Zelensky's Trust Among Ukrainians Rises to 68% Following US Tensions

A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between February 4 and March 4, 2025, has revealed a notable rise in trust for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 14:08

Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure as Kremlin Rules Out Peace Talks

Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:34

Secretary of State Rubio Labels Ukraine Invasion as Proxy War Between the US and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as a "proxy war" between the United States and Russia

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:52

Trump Allies in Secret Talks with Ukrainian Opposition Leaders as Zelensky Faces Pressure

Several key allies of U.S. President Donald Trump have held confidential talks with Ukrainian opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and members of the party of former President Petro Poroshenko

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria