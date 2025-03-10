Murder Investigation Unfolds in Bulgarian Town: Young Man Brutally Killed by Housemates

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Murder Investigation Unfolds in Bulgarian Town: Young Man Brutally Killed by Housemates

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more details later today about the investigation into the brutal murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov in the Bulgarian town of Kula. Authorities confirmed that Paskov had been missing for several days before his body was found. Initial reports suggest he was beaten to death by the people he lived with. Two suspects are believed to be involved, and after attempting to cover up the crime, they fled the country toward Serbia, where they were apprehended. Drugs were reportedly discovered in their home, according to sources.

Marian Paskov had been missing since March 5, and a nationwide search was launched after local police in Kula received information about his disappearance. He had been raised in a foster family but had decided to leave home after turning 18. Though he maintained contact with his foster family, Paskov had no steady income and had been searching for work, including abroad, without success. He had recently been living with relatives and later moved to a house in Kula where he stayed with migrants. His foster mother, Pavlinka Vatova, shared that he had visited her a week before his disappearance but had been secretive about his situation. Despite hearing rumors of harassment, Paskov denied any trouble, though his foster mother believes he was fearful of being mistreated.

Unofficial reports suggest that the young man was killed by the people he lived with, with the crime committed in an exceptionally brutal manner. Neighbors have refused to comment on the family he was living with, and the property remains occupied. As of now, investigators are pursuing all possible leads, including the possibility of a serious criminal offense, to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding his death.

Paskov’s foster family, along with his relatives, are anxiously awaiting further updates. Vatova expressed her concern, stating that they had always treated Marian like their own child but respected his decision to leave. "It was his only mistake that he didn’t want to live with us," she said.

Authorities are working to piece together the details of this tragic case, and more information is expected to be revealed soon.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kula, Murder, Paskov

Related Articles:

Vakarel Tragedy: Woman Confesses to Killing Her Two Children

The investigation into the double murder of two children in the village of Vakarel is ongoing

Crime | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

A 25-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Montgomery County, Maryland

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02

Luigi Mangione Indicted for UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder, Faces Terrorism Charges

Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot in Manhattan earlier this month

World | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeal has postponed the case of Evgenia Vladimirova, who was found murdered in a suitcase

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy

The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation

Crime | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:19

Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock

The village of Chernookovo in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria was rocked by a horrifying incident that left the community reeling in disbelief and outrage

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:14

Brutal Attack on Weather Forecasters in Bulgaria Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

A 32-year-old man from Sofia has been charged with causing moderate bodily harm after attacking two meteorologists at the synoptic station on Murgash Peak in the Balkan Mountains

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:30

Violent Attack on Weather Station Staff on Bulgaria's Murgash Peak Leaves Two Injured

Two meteorologists on duty at the forecasting station on Murgash Peak were brutally attacked on the night of March 9

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:10

Three Bulgarians Found Guilty of Espionage for Russia in the UK

Three Bulgarians have been convicted of espionage charges in the UK, accused of working for Russian intelligence

Crime | March 7, 2025, Friday // 18:00

Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man

Crime | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to

Crime | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria