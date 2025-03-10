Murder Investigation Unfolds in Bulgarian Town: Young Man Brutally Killed by Housemates

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more details later today about the investigation into the brutal murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov in the Bulgarian town of Kula. Authorities confirmed that Paskov had been missing for several days before his body was found. Initial reports suggest he was beaten to death by the people he lived with. Two suspects are believed to be involved, and after attempting to cover up the crime, they fled the country toward Serbia, where they were apprehended. Drugs were reportedly discovered in their home, according to sources.

Marian Paskov had been missing since March 5, and a nationwide search was launched after local police in Kula received information about his disappearance. He had been raised in a foster family but had decided to leave home after turning 18. Though he maintained contact with his foster family, Paskov had no steady income and had been searching for work, including abroad, without success. He had recently been living with relatives and later moved to a house in Kula where he stayed with migrants. His foster mother, Pavlinka Vatova, shared that he had visited her a week before his disappearance but had been secretive about his situation. Despite hearing rumors of harassment, Paskov denied any trouble, though his foster mother believes he was fearful of being mistreated.

Unofficial reports suggest that the young man was killed by the people he lived with, with the crime committed in an exceptionally brutal manner. Neighbors have refused to comment on the family he was living with, and the property remains occupied. As of now, investigators are pursuing all possible leads, including the possibility of a serious criminal offense, to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding his death.

Paskov’s foster family, along with his relatives, are anxiously awaiting further updates. Vatova expressed her concern, stating that they had always treated Marian like their own child but respected his decision to leave. "It was his only mistake that he didn’t want to live with us," she said.

Authorities are working to piece together the details of this tragic case, and more information is expected to be revealed soon.