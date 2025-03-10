Violent Attack on Weather Station Staff on Bulgaria's Murgash Peak Leaves Two Injured

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Violent Attack on Weather Station Staff on Bulgaria's Murgash Peak Leaves Two Injured

Two meteorologists on duty at the forecasting station on Murgash Peak were brutally attacked on the night of March 9, reports BNR. An unknown assailant broke into the station through a window and assaulted Rumyana and Georgi Zlatanov. The two managed to escape through the forest and reach a nearby hut, where they sought help. A report was immediately filed, and both victims were transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Dr. Lyuben Popov from the Neurosurgery Clinic at "C. Joanna – ISUL" University Hospital confirmed that the victims' condition had stabilized. They were admitted for observation, and after undergoing all necessary examinations, no intracranial hematomas were detected. However, the male victim sustained injuries to his upper jaw, possibly leading to medium bodily harm, while the female victim suffered lacerations on her head and chest, reportedly from kicks.

Expressing deep concern, Prof. Tanya Marinova, Director-General of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), strongly condemned the attack, stating that such an incident had never occurred before. She assured full support for the victims and their families. The institute is now considering the necessary steps to restore operations at the station while prioritizing employee safety.

Currently, there is no security at the meteorological stations, and according to Prof. Marinova, ensuring such protection remains a challenge. Observations and measurements at the Murgash Peak station have been temporarily halted as authorities assess the situation.

Source: BNR

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Murgash, meteorologists, attack

Related Articles:

Brutal Attack on Weather Forecasters in Bulgaria Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

A 32-year-old man from Sofia has been charged with causing moderate bodily harm after attacking two meteorologists at the synoptic station on Murgash Peak in the Balkan Mountains

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:30

Two Killed, 11 Injured in Mannheim Car Ramming

A 40-year-old German man from Ludwigshafen has been detained in connection with the car ramming attack in Mannheim that left at least two people dead and 11 others injured

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:45

Sofia Knife Attack: Investigation Ongoing, One Victim in Serious Condition

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched for attempted murder following a knife attack in Sofia that left three men injured

Crime | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Mass Shooting Outside New York Club Adds to String of Recent Attacks

A shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York City, left at least 10 people injured late Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department

World | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:54

New Orleans Terror Attack Claims 15 Lives; Investigations Explore Possible Links to Las Vegas Incident

A deadly attack in New Orleans, United States, claimed 15 lives during New Year’s celebrations, prompting condemnation and messages of solidarity from world leaders

World | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Quetta Railway Station Blast: 16 Dead, 30 Injured in Suspected Suicide Attack

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning

World | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:14

Brutal Attack on Weather Forecasters in Bulgaria Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

A 32-year-old man from Sofia has been charged with causing moderate bodily harm after attacking two meteorologists at the synoptic station on Murgash Peak in the Balkan Mountains

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:30

Murder Investigation Unfolds in Bulgarian Town: Young Man Brutally Killed by Housemates

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more details later today about the investigation into the brutal murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov in the Bulgarian town of Kula

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:35

Three Bulgarians Found Guilty of Espionage for Russia in the UK

Three Bulgarians have been convicted of espionage charges in the UK, accused of working for Russian intelligence

Crime | March 7, 2025, Friday // 18:00

Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man

Crime | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to

Crime | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria