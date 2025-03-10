Violent Attack on Weather Station Staff on Bulgaria's Murgash Peak Leaves Two Injured

Two meteorologists on duty at the forecasting station on Murgash Peak were brutally attacked on the night of March 9, reports BNR. An unknown assailant broke into the station through a window and assaulted Rumyana and Georgi Zlatanov. The two managed to escape through the forest and reach a nearby hut, where they sought help. A report was immediately filed, and both victims were transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Dr. Lyuben Popov from the Neurosurgery Clinic at "C. Joanna – ISUL" University Hospital confirmed that the victims' condition had stabilized. They were admitted for observation, and after undergoing all necessary examinations, no intracranial hematomas were detected. However, the male victim sustained injuries to his upper jaw, possibly leading to medium bodily harm, while the female victim suffered lacerations on her head and chest, reportedly from kicks.

Expressing deep concern, Prof. Tanya Marinova, Director-General of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), strongly condemned the attack, stating that such an incident had never occurred before. She assured full support for the victims and their families. The institute is now considering the necessary steps to restore operations at the station while prioritizing employee safety.

Currently, there is no security at the meteorological stations, and according to Prof. Marinova, ensuring such protection remains a challenge. Observations and measurements at the Murgash Peak station have been temporarily halted as authorities assess the situation.

Source: BNR