Germany Airport Strike Disrupts Flights: 12 Cancellations from Bulgaria

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man
A nationwide strike by German airport workers led to the cancellation of 12 flights between Bulgaria and Germany on Monday, according to Vasil Levski Sofia Airport. The affected flights were operated by Lufthansa and included routes to and from Frankfurt and Munich.
Sofia Airport urged all affected passengers to contact Lufthansa for ticket reassignment and to stay updated via the airline’s official channels and the airport's website. The flights impacted by the strike included morning, afternoon, and evening departures and arrivals. Among the canceled flights were LH1426 and LH1427 between Frankfurt and Sofia, LH1702 and LH1703 between Munich and Sofia, as well as multiple other flights throughout the day.
The strike, organized by the German trade union Ver.di, was announced as a 24-hour warning action, beginning at midnight on March 10, 2025. It called on public sector employees and ground service staff at several major German airports—including Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg, and Leipzig-Halle—to stop work for the entire day. This led to significant flight disruptions, with mass cancellations and delays expected throughout the day, as previously warned by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The strike also had an early impact over the weekend, with Hamburg Airport shutting down on Sunday, a day before the planned action.
The emergency department in Pazardzhik has reported five recent cases of underage patients admitted after consuming alcohol, stimulants, or engaging in risky behavior.
A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.
A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort
Late last night, three more individuals were detained in connection with the violent protest in front of the European Commission building in Sofia
The main entrance of the Russian Embassy in Sofia was splattered with red paint by activists from the civil movement "BOEC"
Four supporters of the pro-Russian "Revival" party remain in custody following the protest in Sofia against Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability