Germany Airport Strike Disrupts Flights: 12 Cancellations from Bulgaria

A nationwide strike by German airport workers led to the cancellation of 12 flights between Bulgaria and Germany on Monday, according to Vasil Levski Sofia Airport. The affected flights were operated by Lufthansa and included routes to and from Frankfurt and Munich.

Sofia Airport urged all affected passengers to contact Lufthansa for ticket reassignment and to stay updated via the airline’s official channels and the airport's website. The flights impacted by the strike included morning, afternoon, and evening departures and arrivals. Among the canceled flights were LH1426 and LH1427 between Frankfurt and Sofia, LH1702 and LH1703 between Munich and Sofia, as well as multiple other flights throughout the day.

The strike, organized by the German trade union Ver.di, was announced as a 24-hour warning action, beginning at midnight on March 10, 2025. It called on public sector employees and ground service staff at several major German airports—including Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg, and Leipzig-Halle—to stop work for the entire day. This led to significant flight disruptions, with mass cancellations and delays expected throughout the day, as previously warned by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The strike also had an early impact over the weekend, with Hamburg Airport shutting down on Sunday, a day before the planned action.