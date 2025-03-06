Germany Airport Strike Disrupts Flights: 12 Cancellations from Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Germany Airport Strike Disrupts Flights: 12 Cancellations from Bulgaria

A nationwide strike by German airport workers led to the cancellation of 12 flights between Bulgaria and Germany on Monday, according to Vasil Levski Sofia Airport. The affected flights were operated by Lufthansa and included routes to and from Frankfurt and Munich.

Sofia Airport urged all affected passengers to contact Lufthansa for ticket reassignment and to stay updated via the airline’s official channels and the airport's website. The flights impacted by the strike included morning, afternoon, and evening departures and arrivals. Among the canceled flights were LH1426 and LH1427 between Frankfurt and Sofia, LH1702 and LH1703 between Munich and Sofia, as well as multiple other flights throughout the day.

The strike, organized by the German trade union Ver.di, was announced as a 24-hour warning action, beginning at midnight on March 10, 2025. It called on public sector employees and ground service staff at several major German airports—including Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg, and Leipzig-Halle—to stop work for the entire day. This led to significant flight disruptions, with mass cancellations and delays expected throughout the day, as previously warned by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The strike also had an early impact over the weekend, with Hamburg Airport shutting down on Sunday, a day before the planned action.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, airport, Germany

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man

Crime | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Embarrassing Failure: Bulgaria Loses UNESCO Session but Still Pays the Bill

Bulgaria will no longer host the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Sofia this July

Society | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:49

Two Killed, 11 Injured in Mannheim Car Ramming

A 40-year-old German man from Ludwigshafen has been detained in connection with the car ramming attack in Mannheim that left at least two people dead and 11 others injured

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:45

Sofia Tram Stabbing: Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges

A man has been charged with attempted premeditated murder after attacking and seriously injuring a woman on a tram in Sofia

Crime | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:22

New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities

Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Heating Disruptions Affect Multiple Sofia Neighborhoods

Heating disruptions continue to affect multiple neighborhoods in Sofia, with residents in at least eight districts and parts of several others left without heating and hot water due to technical failures

Society | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Pazardzhik Emergency Department Treats Multiple Teen Cases Linked to Alcohol and Vaping

The emergency department in Pazardzhik has reported five recent cases of underage patients admitted after consuming alcohol, stimulants, or engaging in risky behavior.

Society » Incidents | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02

Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak

A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04

British Tourist Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard in Borovets

A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Three More Arrests in Sofia Following Clashes Near European Commission Building

Late last night, three more individuals were detained in connection with the violent protest in front of the European Commission building in Sofia

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 09:04

Red Paint at Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Marks War Anniversary Protest

The main entrance of the Russian Embassy in Sofia was splattered with red paint by activists from the civil movement "BOEC"

Society » Incidents | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 14:21

Bulgarian Police Seek More Suspects After Violent “Revival” Protest Against Euro

Four supporters of the pro-Russian "Revival" party remain in custody following the protest in Sofia against Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone

Society » Incidents | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria