Carney Replaces Trudeau, Pledges to Strengthen Canada’s Economy

World | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:30
Bulgaria: Carney Replaces Trudeau, Pledges to Strengthen Canada’s Economy

Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s governing Liberal Party, replacing Justin Trudeau in a crucial moment for the country, as economic uncertainty and tensions with the United States intensify. Carney, a former central banker and investment executive, secured an overwhelming 85.9% of the vote in the first ballot, marking the beginning of his leadership as Canada heads toward federal elections.

In his victory speech, Carney emphasized unity and economic stability, pledging to work tirelessly for all Canadians. “I will work day and night with one purpose, which is to build a stronger Canada for everyone,” he said. In a post on X, he reiterated his commitment, stating, “Thank you. Now let's build a stronger Canada, together. We’re strongest when we are united.” He also expressed gratitude to his predecessor, thanking Trudeau for his leadership and service to the country.

Carney steps into the leadership role amid growing economic concerns, particularly following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of steep tariffs on Canadian goods, which took effect on March 4. The move has raised fears of a trade war and economic downturn, fueling a renewed sense of Canadian nationalism and the need for stable governance.

Although new to elected politics, Carney has an extensive background in finance and economic policy. A graduate of Harvard and Oxford, he spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs before serving as the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. More recently, he worked as an economic adviser to Trudeau’s government. Throughout his leadership campaign, he outlined key priorities such as controlling government spending, expanding investment in housing, diversifying trade partnerships, and implementing a temporary cap on immigration.

I know how to manage crises. I know how to build strong economies,” Carney asserted during a recent leadership debate. “I have a plan, a plan that puts more money back in your pockets, a plan that makes our companies more competitive, a plan that builds a strong economy that works for you.

Trudeau officially stepped down as both Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party on January 6, following growing public frustration over the housing crisis and rising costs of living. In his farewell message, he thanked his supporters, expressing appreciation for their dedication and efforts during his time in office.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: canada, Carney, elections, trudeau

Related Articles:

Trump Delays Tariffs on Mexico, Targets Canada with "Big One" on April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a temporary delay in tariffs on Mexico and Canada for certain products, with the full measures set to take effect on April 2

World | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Bulgaria: Recount of 2024 Election Data Begins After Constitutional Court Ruling

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in Bulgaria has tasked "Information Services" with re-entering election data into the system for computer processing of results from the October 27 parliamentary elections

Politics | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Trump Confirms Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China as Retaliation Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that the planned tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China will proceed as scheduled

World | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:41

Bulgaria's Election Results Will Not Be Recounted, CEC Confirms

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that there will be no recount of ballots following the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the October 27, 2024, elections

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:16

If Elections in Bulgara Were Held Today: GERB Dominates, Tight Contest for Runner-Up

A "Gallup" survey conducted between February 13 and 20, 2025, reveals the current political landscape in Bulgaria, highlighting the position of various political parties

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:31

Merz Wins German Elections, Pledges Stronger European Defense

Germany is on the brink of a power shift as the conservative CDU/CSU bloc secured victory in the early parliamentary elections

World » EU | February 24, 2025, Monday // 08:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Collision Between Cargo Ship and Oil Tanker Causes Major Fire off UK Coast

A collision between a cargo ship and an oil tanker off the northeastern coast of England has sparked a massive fire

World | March 10, 2025, Monday // 18:04

Investor Optimism in Eurozone Rises Sharply as US Confidence Plummets

Investor sentiment in the eurozone saw a significant improvement in March

World » EU | March 10, 2025, Monday // 15:08

US Condemns Deadly Attacks on Syria's Minorities Amid Escalating Coastal Violence

The United States has strongly condemned recent killings in western Syria, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing outrage at the murders

World | March 10, 2025, Monday // 11:12

Trump Questions Ukraine's Survival Without U.S. Aid as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Oblast

Russian forces have regained control over the towns of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Tensions Rise in Romania as Calin Georgescu Barred from Presidential Election

The Romanian Central Election Bureau has officially barred far-right and pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu from participating in the country’s presidential election scheduled for May

World » Southeast Europe | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:26

Elon Musk: Ukraine’s Frontline Would Collapse Without Starlink

Elon Musk has warned that Ukraine's entire frontline defense would collapse if he were to shut down his Starlink system, which has been crucial for maintaining military communications

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria