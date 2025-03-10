Tensions Rise in Romania as Calin Georgescu Barred from Presidential Election

The Romanian Central Election Bureau has officially barred far-right and pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu from participating in the country’s presidential election scheduled for May. The decision is expected to further escalate Romania’s ongoing political crisis, which has already drawn international attention, Reuters reports.

The ruling follows last year’s controversial election, which was annulled by the Constitutional Court due to allegations of Russian interference in favor of Georgescu. The court's decision stated that he had failed to comply with electoral regulations, making him ineligible to run again. In a statement, the Election Bureau justified its ruling by citing the constitutional precedent, arguing that "it cannot be assumed that in the case of a repeated vote, the same candidate meets the conditions to hold the presidential office."

Georgescu’s surprising victory in the previous election led to sharp international reactions. The Trump administration condemned the annulment as a violation of free speech and political opposition, accusing European governments of suppressing democratic competition. The latest rejection of his candidacy has reignited tensions, with Trump adviser Elon Musk calling the decision "crazy" and warning of worsening transatlantic relations, particularly as the White House re-evaluates its policies on Ukraine.

Following the announcement, protests erupted in Bucharest, with Georgescu’s supporters clashing with police as they attempted to storm the Election Bureau’s headquarters. The Romanian Gendarmerie was deployed to restore order, and authorities later confirmed that the situation was under control.

Georgescu, who is currently under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations and incitement against the constitutional order, continues to maintain significant public support. Some polls suggest he leads the race with over 40% approval.

In a post on X, Georgescu denounced the decision, calling it "a direct attack on democracy worldwide." He further claimed, "If democracy in Romania falls, the whole democratic world will fall. This is just the beginning. Europe is a dictatorship, and Romania is under tyranny."

The new presidential election is set to take place in May.