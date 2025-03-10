Elon Musk: Ukraine’s Frontline Would Collapse Without Starlink

Elon Musk has warned that Ukraine's entire frontline defense would collapse if he were to shut down his Starlink system, which has been crucial for maintaining military communications. Describing Starlink as the "backbone" of Ukraine's army, Musk expressed frustration over the prolonged conflict, which he believes Ukraine is bound to lose.

"I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off," Musk wrote on X. He went on to say that he is "sickened" by the ongoing bloodshed in what he called a "stalemate" and insisted that those who "really care, really think, and really understand" would want an end to the fighting. "PEACE NOW!" he concluded.

Musk has been vocal about his stance on the war and previously accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of seeking a prolonged conflict. On March 3, he wrote on X that "Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil."

Meanwhile, President Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure peace and enhance security in collaboration with its allies. In a post on X, he stated that Ukraine is working with international partners, including the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, to expedite peace talks. "Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the U.S., and in Saudi Arabia - we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security," Zelensky said. He also noted that discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s team have been taking place to explore ways to bring an end to the war as soon as possible.

Trump recently signaled a potential shift in U.S. policy regarding the war. In a post on Truth Social, he suggested imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement with Ukraine are reached. "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote. He also urged both sides to negotiate immediately, warning, "Get to the table right now, before it is too late."