Bulgaria Braces for a Warm Week with Temperatures Reaching 28°C

March 9, 2025, Sunday
During the night of March 10, clear skies and calm conditions are expected across Bulgaria, according to forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 2° and 3° Celsius in most areas, with Sofia seeing lows around 1°.

Sunday will be predominantly sunny, though scattered high clouds will appear over the western part of the country. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will bring further warming, pushing maximum temperatures between 20° and 25°. Along the coast, temperatures will be slightly lower, ranging from 12° to 17°, while Sofia will see around 22°.

In the mountains, conditions will be clear, with some high clouds over the western massifs. A moderate to strong southwest wind will be present, with temperatures reaching about 15° at 1200 meters altitude and around 7° at 2000 meters. Along the Black Sea coast, sunshine will dominate, accompanied by a light to moderate southerly wind. Maximum temperatures there will be between 12° and 17°, while sea temperatures will range from 6° to 7°. The waves are expected to reach 1-2 points on the Beaufort scale.

The following days will remain windy, with moderate to temporarily strong and gusty southerly winds, especially in areas near the northern mountain slopes and Eastern Bulgaria.

On Tuesday, clouds will increase, and by the evening, short-lived rain showers may occur in isolated locations in western regions. Minimum temperatures will range from 2° to 7°, while daytime highs will remain between 20° and 25°.

As Tuesday night transitions into Wednesday, cloudy skies will dominate, and rain showers will develop over Western and Central Bulgaria, with possible thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures will rise by about 4-5 degrees, while daytime temperatures will see a slight decline.

By Thursday, rain is expected in more areas, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions. Cloud cover will be significant throughout the day but will begin to clear from the west in the afternoon.

Friday will bring scattered high clouds, while on Saturday, medium and low clouds will increase, leading to precipitation beginning from the northwest. Temperatures will remain unseasonably high for mid-March, with minimums around 10° in most places and maximums reaching between 23° and 28°.

On Sunday, a cold front will move across Bulgaria, ushering in colder air with a moderate west-northwest wind. In Western Bulgaria, daytime temperatures will drop significantly, whereas in the east, where the wind will still be southerly, temperatures will remain near 25°. Widespread cloudiness is expected, with rain showers and possible thunderstorms, particularly in Northern and Western Bulgaria.

