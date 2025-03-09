Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Third Round in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, started his campaign at the Indian Wells Open with a strong performance, securing a straight-sets victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges. The Bulgarian won 6:3, 6:4 in the second round, displaying solid form and composure throughout the match. He later shared that he felt physically well and was pleased with his performance.

Dimitrov took control early in the first set, breaking Borges for a 3:1 lead. Although the Portuguese player managed to break back, Dimitrov immediately regained the advantage and closed the set at 6:3 on his own serve. In the second set, the Bulgarian secured a crucial break for 2:1 and held firm in a dramatic sixth game that lasted 18 minutes. During the extended exchange, Dimitrov saved five break points, thrilling the crowd with his resilience. He eventually sealed the victory on his first match point, marking his first win over Borges in two meetings. Their previous encounter at last year’s Australian Open had ended in defeat for Dimitrov.

Next, the Bulgarian will face French veteran Gael Monfils in the third round. Monfils advanced after a tight contest against Argentina’s Sebastian Korda, winning 7:6 (2), 7:6 (4).

Reflecting on his performance, Dimitrov emphasized the importance of maintaining composure and adjusting to the match’s intensity. He acknowledged Borges as a tough opponent and noted that their lengthy rallies tested his physical endurance.

"I’m already in good shape, but nothing can replace the adrenaline of competition. Borges is a difficult opponent—I’ve played against him before and knew what to expect. There was a crazy game that lasted 18 minutes, and those points were crucial. It was a good test for my body, and the results were positive," Dimitrov told BTA.

The Bulgarian also spoke about his preparation, explaining that he had not played many matches at the start of the year. He considered it beneficial to arrive at Indian Wells early and follow his training routine. "I’m happy that I did everything I had to. I take it day by day, and what matters is making progress," he added.

Discussing the conditions, Dimitrov described the surface as challenging, making it difficult to finish points. However, he remains focused on his own game and aims to perform at his best. "I have always been a player who concentrates entirely on myself and my performance. That’s my main priority," he concluded.