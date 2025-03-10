Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Bulgarian chess player Nurgyul Salimova achieved an impressive performance at the Ganira Pashayeva tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan. She secured first place in blitz chess with 14 points out of a possible 18 and finished second in the rapid chess category, earning 5.5 points out of 9.

This tournament marked Salimova’s return to competitive play after a relatively long break. The Bulgarian was invited to participate in the prestigious international women's event, where she faced strong competition, including the entire women's national team of Azerbaijan.

Her outstanding results demonstrated her strength in both blitz and rapid formats, securing a dominant victory in the blitz category. The achievement was praised by her father, Ilkhan Salimov, who highlighted the significance of her success and the promising start to her competitive season.