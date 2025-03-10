Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Sports | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Bulgarian chess player Nurgyul Salimova achieved an impressive performance at the Ganira Pashayeva tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan. She secured first place in blitz chess with 14 points out of a possible 18 and finished second in the rapid chess category, earning 5.5 points out of 9.

This tournament marked Salimova’s return to competitive play after a relatively long break. The Bulgarian was invited to participate in the prestigious international women's event, where she faced strong competition, including the entire women's national team of Azerbaijan.

Her outstanding results demonstrated her strength in both blitz and rapid formats, securing a dominant victory in the blitz category. The achievement was praised by her father, Ilkhan Salimov, who highlighted the significance of her success and the promising start to her competitive season.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: chess, Salimova, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President: Forcing Ukraine to Keep Fighting Is Immoral and Unsustainable

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 18:10

Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:14

Bulgarian Financier Warns of Economic Crisis Due to Military Spending Surge

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international market analyst, warned of potential economic catastrophe due to the immense financial burden caused by rearmament efforts across Europe, including Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Third Round in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, started his campaign at the Indian Wells Open with a strong performance, securing a straight-sets victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges

Sports | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 11:51

Todorovden Festivities Across Bulgaria: Horse Races, Ritual Bread, and Ancient Traditions

The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:35

Dominant Performance: Bulgaria Secures Team Title at Snowboard World Championships

Bulgarian snowboarders Tervel Zamfirov and Malena Zamfirova secured the world title in the team event

Sports | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Third Round in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, started his campaign at the Indian Wells Open with a strong performance, securing a straight-sets victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges

Sports | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 11:51

Dominant Performance: Bulgaria Secures Team Title at Snowboard World Championships

Bulgarian snowboarders Tervel Zamfirov and Malena Zamfirova secured the world title in the team event

Sports | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:06

Snowboarding Success for Bulgaria: Tervel Zamfirov Grabs Gold

Tervel Zamfirov claimed his second world title at the World Youth Snowboarding Championships in Zakopane

Sports | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:06

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Rises to 15th in ATP Rankings

The draw for the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells has been announced, with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov set to begin his campaign in the second round

Sports | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

Bulgarian Players See Ranking Shifts: Dimitrov Drops, Tomova Holds Steady

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has dropped one place in the latest ATP world ranking

Sports | February 24, 2025, Monday // 08:55

Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnast Radina Tomova Receives Doping Ban

Bulgarian Radina Tomova, a former national rhythmic gymnastics competitor, has been disqualified for three years after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide

Sports | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria