Todorovden Festivities Across Bulgaria: Horse Races, Ritual Bread, and Ancient Traditions

The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions. The occasion is dedicated to Saint Theodore and is observed with various customs, many of which highlight the transition from winter to summer. In Bulgaria, Todorovden is popularly known as Horse Easter due to its strong association with horses and equestrian rituals.

One of the most significant customs of the holiday is the horse race, known as "kushiya," a practice that dates back centuries. Early in the morning, men carefully groom their horses, braid their manes and tails, and adorn them with colorful beads, tassels, and flowers. The horses are then taken to a watering place before the race begins. The winner of the kushiya is honored with a special prize, traditionally a bridle for the horse, while the rider receives a gift such as a shirt or a towel. As part of the tradition, the victorious horse and rider make a celebratory round of the village, where they are warmly welcomed, and the horse is offered water.

In addition to the equestrian traditions, Todorovden includes various customs related to young brides. In certain regions, newly married women participate in special rituals that symbolize fertility and good fortune. In Western Bulgaria, for instance, brides dressed in their wedding attire visit the church on the eve of the holiday, accompanied by their mothers-in-law. They bring a ceremonial offering of boiled corn and bread, which is presented to the priest. Afterward, on their way home, the women playfully kick the brides, a symbolic act believed to bring prosperity. The boiled corn is then scattered in gardens to ensure a good harvest.

Another widely observed custom involves baking ritual bread. Women prepare special loaves in the shape of horseshoes or horses, which are first tasted by the mother-in-law before being shared with the family. This practice is seen as a way to strengthen family bonds, particularly between daughters-in-law and their new families. In some parts of the country, grandmothers also take the opportunity to cut a child's hair for the first time since the end of winter, while young girls wash their hair with water infused with straw from a horse’s manger, believing it will make their hair as strong as a horse’s mane.

A lesser-known but intriguing tradition is a game played by young women involving the throwing of slippers. The girl who manages to throw her slipper the farthest is believed to be the next to marry. This, along with other rituals performed on Todorovden, is intended to bring health, happiness, and fertility.

The origins of Todorovden go beyond its Christian associations and bear traces of older, pre-Christian traditions. According to folklore, Saint Theodore is not only a religious figure but also a symbolic bringer of warmer days. It is believed that on this day, he rides his horse across the fields, checking on the crops. He is said to remove his nine coats and pray for summer to come, signifying the end of winter.

In some regions, another unique practice, known as Bekane, is still observed. After the church service, the eldest woman in the household distributes soaked peas to each family member, throwing a handful towards the ceiling as an offering for both people and livestock. Young girls string beads of soaked chickpeas or peas onto threads, decorate them with silk, and give them to their chosen suitors, who in turn present them with small gifts.

Despite the changes in modern life, Todorovden remains an important and lively holiday in Bulgaria. In many towns and villages, traditional horse races, festive processions, and various celebrations continue to be held, keeping the spirit of the holiday alive. The day is also a name day for those named Todor, Teodor, Teodora, Bozhidar, Bogdana, and Naiden.