Bulgarian Financier Warns of Economic Crisis Due to Military Spending Surge

Business » FINANCE | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Financier Warns of Economic Crisis Due to Military Spending Surge

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international market analyst, warned of potential economic catastrophe due to the immense financial burden caused by rearmament efforts across Europe, including Bulgaria. On BNR, he explained that the continent's military preparedness has been grossly inadequate in recent decades, and now the cost of catching up with necessary armament and rearmament will place enormous strain on national budgets. According to Georgiev, these expenditures should not be considered as part of a budget deficit, but they will contribute significantly to long-term economic challenges.

The expert cautioned that this situation would exacerbate Europe’s real indebtedness, raise interest costs, and potentially lead to an economic disaster. He stressed that the inflationary pressures resulting from tariffs would have negative consequences for both American consumers and global trade, as the imposed tariffs have proven ineffective over time. Georgiev also predicted that these tariffs, although harmful in the short term, would eventually be reversed, reduced, or even abolished, though their unpredictable nature creates uncertainty for businesses.

Georgiev pointed out that market reactions to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions have been less volatile, with the markets showing less influence from his words. He also foresaw eventual chaos and complicated negotiations, which would likely result in retaliatory measures from Europe. This, he emphasized, would harm the European economy, with Germany being especially vulnerable and causing ripple effects across the continent.

Looking beyond tariffs, Georgiev opined that the U.S. would likely gain partial control over Ukraine's resources. He further stated that despite growing tensions, Russia and China would maintain their close trade relations, and he characterized the current global political landscape as one where the White House’s policies seem to align closely with Russia’s interests.

Source: BNR interview

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, military, spending, europe

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Bulgarian chess player Nurgyul Salimova achieved an impressive performance at the Ganira Pashayeva tournament in Baku

Sports | March 10, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Third Round in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, started his campaign at the Indian Wells Open with a strong performance, securing a straight-sets victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges

Sports | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 11:51

Todorovden Festivities Across Bulgaria: Horse Races, Ritual Bread, and Ancient Traditions

The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:35

Dominant Performance: Bulgaria Secures Team Title at Snowboard World Championships

Bulgarian snowboarders Tervel Zamfirov and Malena Zamfirova secured the world title in the team event

Sports | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:06

Unmet Reforms Threaten Recovery Plan Funds, Bulgaria's Government Races Against Time

The Bulgarian government expects to restart the procedure for securing the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of March

Politics | March 7, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Bulgaria's PM in Brussels: Europe Cannot Be Strong Without the US

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated in Brussels that Europe is weak without the United States and that the American presence in all security formats is crucial

Politics | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

Bulgaria's economy showed notable growth in the final quarter of 2024, with a 3.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing the initial estimate of 3.1%

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 07:53

Bulgaria Launches Nationwide Euro Adoption Campaign This Month

A nationwide information campaign on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro is set to launch this month

Business » Finance | March 7, 2025, Friday // 15:23

Bulgaria's Budget Deficit Reaches 1 Billion Leva by February's End

At the end of February, Bulgaria’s budget recorded a deficit of 1 billion leva (500 million euros)

Business » Finance | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%

After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced

Business » Finance | March 3, 2025, Monday // 18:08

Bank Fees in Bulgaria: Current Accounts Cost an Average of 4.20 Leva per Month

At the end of 2024, the average monthly fee for maintaining a current account at a bank office in Bulgaria was 4.20 leva (2.20 euros)

Business » Finance | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 09:00

Bulgaria's Gross External Debt Reaches €49.019 Billion by End of 2024

According to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria's gross external debt amounted to €49.

Business » Finance | February 28, 2025, Friday // 15:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria