Bulgarian Financier Warns of Economic Crisis Due to Military Spending Surge

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international market analyst, warned of potential economic catastrophe due to the immense financial burden caused by rearmament efforts across Europe, including Bulgaria. On BNR, he explained that the continent's military preparedness has been grossly inadequate in recent decades, and now the cost of catching up with necessary armament and rearmament will place enormous strain on national budgets. According to Georgiev, these expenditures should not be considered as part of a budget deficit, but they will contribute significantly to long-term economic challenges.

The expert cautioned that this situation would exacerbate Europe’s real indebtedness, raise interest costs, and potentially lead to an economic disaster. He stressed that the inflationary pressures resulting from tariffs would have negative consequences for both American consumers and global trade, as the imposed tariffs have proven ineffective over time. Georgiev also predicted that these tariffs, although harmful in the short term, would eventually be reversed, reduced, or even abolished, though their unpredictable nature creates uncertainty for businesses.

Georgiev pointed out that market reactions to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions have been less volatile, with the markets showing less influence from his words. He also foresaw eventual chaos and complicated negotiations, which would likely result in retaliatory measures from Europe. This, he emphasized, would harm the European economy, with Germany being especially vulnerable and causing ripple effects across the continent.

Looking beyond tariffs, Georgiev opined that the U.S. would likely gain partial control over Ukraine's resources. He further stated that despite growing tensions, Russia and China would maintain their close trade relations, and he characterized the current global political landscape as one where the White House’s policies seem to align closely with Russia’s interests.

Source: BNR interview