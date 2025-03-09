Vidin No Longer Holds the Title: Which Bulgarian City is Now the Poorest?

According to a recent analysis by the National Statistical Institute, the city of Smolyan has surpassed Vidin as the poorest city in Bulgaria, with the lowest salaries in the country recorded in December 2024. The average salary in Smolyan stands at 1,617 leva (826 euros), far below the national average. In contrast, Sofia residents receive the highest salaries, with an average of 3,388 leva, marking a 260 leva increase from the previous quarter. This disparity contributes to the South-Western region, where Sofia is located, having the highest average salary of over 3,000 leva, though this amount is not reached outside of the capital.

Following Sofia, the cities with the highest average salaries are Varna, with 2,284 leva, and Vratsa at 2,268 leva. After Smolyan, the next lowest salaries are found in Vidin, at 1,672 leva, and Blagoevgrad, at 1,631 leva. The average salary in Plovdiv and its region stands at 2,120 leva for December 2024.

The sectors with the highest remuneration include information and communication technologies, with an average salary of 5,305 leva, financial and insurance activities at 3,520 leva, and the production and distribution of electricity and heat at 3,506 leva. In contrast, the lowest-paying industries include hospitality, such as the hotel and restaurant sector, with an average of 1,510 leva, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing, at 1,675 leva.

In terms of salary growth, the public sector saw a 12% increase in the average monthly wage in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the private sector experienced a 14.2% rise compared to the previous year.