Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

Business » TOURISM | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season @Pexels

The shortage of workers for Bulgaria's seaside hospitality sector continues to grow, with many hotels struggling to fill essential positions for the summer season. According to a report from the official Employment Agency website, the majority of vacancies are for cooks, kitchen workers, maids, receptionists, waiters, bartenders, and other service-related roles. Desislava Nikolcheva, a hotelier at Sunny Beach, explained on Nova TV that, as in previous years, the shortage persists. Due to the short duration of the tourist season, many Bulgarians prefer stable, year-round work, leading hotels to hire staff from third countries. "I will personally hire staff from Sri Lanka," said Nikolcheva, expecting them to arrive by early June.

Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, highlighted that the staff shortage has become one of the biggest challenges for hoteliers. He noted that while hotels have made strides in automation, the personal touch in hospitality—such as greeting and serving guests—is irreplaceable. Duchev explained that this shortage has been a growing issue for several years, with hotels around the world facing similar difficulties.

According to a national survey by the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, hotel staff costs are set to rise significantly in 2024, alongside moderate revenue growth. The survey revealed that nearly half of Bulgaria's hotels operate with an annual employment rate between 50% and 70%. To tackle the staffing issue, many hoteliers are turning to foreign workers, while some believe the solution lies in raising wages and employing young people, including high school students and university students.

The survey also indicated that accommodation prices in Bulgaria have increased by about 10% in the past year, though the country still offers some of the most affordable hotel rates in Europe. Around 40% of hotels charge between 100 and 200 leva per night, with a third offering prices below 100 leva. For 2025, most hoteliers anticipate further price hikes, although only 15% plan to increase rates by 10-20%. Additionally, over 50% of hotels in Bulgaria have fewer than 100 rooms, often operating as family-owned businesses, Duchev noted.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shortage, Bulgaria, seaside, tourism

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Braces for a Warm Week with Temperatures Reaching 28°C

|

Bulgaria's Producer Prices Surge to Second-Highest in EU in Early 2025

|

Vidin No Longer Holds the Title: Which Bulgarian City is Now the Poorest?

|

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

|

Bulgarian Workers, Especially Women, Face Widespread Sexual Harassment

|

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Management Representation

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Electronic Travel Authorization Required for UK Entry from April 2025

Starting today, March 5, the UK is implementing a new system for issuing electronic travel permits

Business » Tourism | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16

Domestic and International Tourist Trips by Bulgarians Fall in Late 2024

In the last quarter of 2024, the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling both domestically and internationally decreased by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | March 3, 2025, Monday // 18:02

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 13:30

Fewer Foreign Visitors to Bulgaria in January, While Bulgarians Travel Abroad More

In January, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria saw a slight decline, while Bulgarians continued to show a growing interest in traveling abroad

Business » Tourism | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 20:44

Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria

The second helicopter for emergency medical assistance by air landed in Bulgaria today at 15:38.

Business » Tourism | February 28, 2025, Friday // 16:53

New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities

Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria