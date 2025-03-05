Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

The shortage of workers for Bulgaria's seaside hospitality sector continues to grow, with many hotels struggling to fill essential positions for the summer season. According to a report from the official Employment Agency website, the majority of vacancies are for cooks, kitchen workers, maids, receptionists, waiters, bartenders, and other service-related roles. Desislava Nikolcheva, a hotelier at Sunny Beach, explained on Nova TV that, as in previous years, the shortage persists. Due to the short duration of the tourist season, many Bulgarians prefer stable, year-round work, leading hotels to hire staff from third countries. "I will personally hire staff from Sri Lanka," said Nikolcheva, expecting them to arrive by early June.

Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, highlighted that the staff shortage has become one of the biggest challenges for hoteliers. He noted that while hotels have made strides in automation, the personal touch in hospitality—such as greeting and serving guests—is irreplaceable. Duchev explained that this shortage has been a growing issue for several years, with hotels around the world facing similar difficulties.

According to a national survey by the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, hotel staff costs are set to rise significantly in 2024, alongside moderate revenue growth. The survey revealed that nearly half of Bulgaria's hotels operate with an annual employment rate between 50% and 70%. To tackle the staffing issue, many hoteliers are turning to foreign workers, while some believe the solution lies in raising wages and employing young people, including high school students and university students.

The survey also indicated that accommodation prices in Bulgaria have increased by about 10% in the past year, though the country still offers some of the most affordable hotel rates in Europe. Around 40% of hotels charge between 100 and 200 leva per night, with a third offering prices below 100 leva. For 2025, most hoteliers anticipate further price hikes, although only 15% plan to increase rates by 10-20%. Additionally, over 50% of hotels in Bulgaria have fewer than 100 rooms, often operating as family-owned businesses, Duchev noted.