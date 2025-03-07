Three Bulgarians Found Guilty of Espionage for Russia in the UK

Crime | March 7, 2025, Friday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Three Bulgarians Found Guilty of Espionage for Russia in the UK

Three Bulgarians have been convicted of espionage charges in the UK, accused of working for Russian intelligence between 2020 and 2023. Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, were found guilty at London's Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey. The trial, which concluded over 10 days ago, finally saw a verdict delivered, and the three individuals have been remanded in pre-trial detention. Their sentences will be handed down between May 7 and 12.

The spy group, allegedly led by fugitive Jan Marsalek, was involved in a range of covert activities, including surveillance of key individuals and locations targeted by Russia. Among their objectives were investigative journalists such as Christo Grozev and Roman Dobrokhotov, who exposed Russian involvement in high-profile nerve agent attacks on opposition figures like Alexei Navalny and Sergei Skripal. Their operations also extended to a US military base in Germany.

Ivanova was also found guilty of possessing multiple forged identity documents. In total, the jury examined extensive evidence linking Ivanova, Gaberova, and Ivanchev to a conspiracy to collect information for Russia, although the trio denied the charges. Before the trial, two other members of the group, Orlin Rusev and Biser Dzhambazov, had already pleaded guilty. It was revealed that the sixth defendant, Ivan Stoyanov, had also entered a guilty plea, a detail made public only after the trial concluded.

The convicted spies were also involved in plotting actions like staging a fake protest outside the Kazakh embassy in London. The operation’s scope included plans for kidnapping and even assassination of some of their targets, as well as using women in the group as “sex traps” to infiltrate their targets’ circles. The espionage activities, orchestrated under the direction of Marsalek, spanned across various European countries with a central base in the UK.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Bulgarians, UK, espionage

Related Articles:

Russia Alarmed by EU Militarization, Threatens Countermeasures

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the European Union’s growing focus on military expansion

World » Russia | March 7, 2025, Friday // 16:02

Russian Forces Breach Ukrainian Defenses in Kursk

Russian forces have breached the Ukrainian defensive line south of Sudzha in the Kursk Oblast of Russia

Business | March 7, 2025, Friday // 13:21

'This is Not Moscow!' Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Confronted and Expelled from Sofia Exhibition

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was met with protests and forced to leave an exhibition at the National Gallery "Kvadrat 500"

Society » Culture | March 7, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Bulgarians Demand Increased Healthcare Funding, Survey Shows

According to a nationally representative survey conducted by Alpha Research, healthcare remains the top priority for Bulgarians

Society » Health | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:24

Six Arrested in Romania for Plotting Coup with Russian Support

Romanian authorities have arrested six individuals accused of attempting to stage a coup, allegedly with support from Russian agents

World » Southeast Europe | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:31

Russian Strikes Kill Three and Injure Dozens in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa

Three people have died, and 31 others have been injured, including one child, following a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man

Crime | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to

Crime | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:41

Sofia Tram Stabbing: Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges

A man has been charged with attempted premeditated murder after attacking and seriously injuring a woman on a tram in Sofia

Crime | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:22

Germany Uncovers Fraud: Bulgarians and Romanians Illegally Claimed Child Benefits

German authorities have uncovered a large-scale scheme involving Bulgarians and Romanians fraudulently receiving child benefits for non-existent or absent children

Crime | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Bulgarian European Prosecutor's Mother Dies in Suspicious Fire 'Incident'

The mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva died in a house fire in the village of Beglezh, Pleven region, on February 15

Crime | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

London Jury Unable to Reach Verdict in Bulgarian Spy Case

A London jury has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia

Crime | February 21, 2025, Friday // 15:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria