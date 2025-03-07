Trump Considers Tougher Sanctions as Russia 'Pounds' Ukraine on the Battlefield

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is considering implementing severe banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia in response to its continued military actions against Ukraine. In a post on Truth Social, Trump cited Russia’s ongoing offensive as the primary reason for his consideration. He described Russia as "absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield," a likely reference to recent developments, including Russia’s advances in the Kursk Oblast and its large-scale missile and drone strikes on Ukraine that took place on the same day.

Trump emphasized that he would only lift these sanctions once a ceasefire is achieved and a peace agreement is in place. "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," Trump stated, urging both Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table "before it is too late."

Moscow's forces have made recent gains, reportedly breaking through Ukrainian defenses south of the town of Sudzha, potentially threatening Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This escalation follows Russia's significant aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of March 6-7, which saw the launch of 67 missiles and 194 drones. Despite Ukraine’s air defense intercepting dozens of missiles and drones, the large-scale assault underscored the intensity of Russia’s ongoing offensive.

In addition to his call for sanctions, Trump’s statement comes amid broader diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. U.S. officials have previously mentioned using sanctions as leverage to encourage a peaceful settlement. However, recent reports suggest the U.S. is preparing to ease some sanctions in a bid to revive diplomatic ties with Russia.

Ahead of scheduled meetings between U.S. and Ukrainian representatives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11, discussions will focus on the framework for a potential peace agreement. Ukraine’s President Zelensky has proposed a "truce in the sky," which would prohibit missiles, long-range drones, and bombs from targeting civilian infrastructure, as well as a "truce at sea" as initial steps toward de-escalation. These discussions, however, face ongoing hurdles, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

Earlier reports highlighted Trump’s mixed stance on the conflict, including a previous focus on pressuring Ukraine to seek peace, as well as criticisms of President Zelensky’s readiness for negotiations. This shift in tone comes as U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Keith Kellogg, have stated that they are prepared to take "all in" action on sanctions, particularly against Russian energy, to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, there have been no official moves against Russia yet.

