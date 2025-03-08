Bulgarian Workers, Especially Women, Face Widespread Sexual Harassment

Society | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Workers, Especially Women, Face Widespread Sexual Harassment @Pexels

According to a study conducted by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation between July 15 and September 30, 2024, nearly 20% of employees in Bulgaria have reported being victims of sexual harassment in the workplace, with women being the most frequent targets.

The most common forms of harassment include inappropriate looks, suggestive comments, indecent jokes, or offensive remarks related to personal life or appearance. Workers aged 18 to 29, especially those just starting their careers, are the most affected by such incidents.

Despite the prevalence of workplace harassment, Bulgaria lacks a specific legal framework dedicated to preventing various forms of violence and harassment in the labor sector. Although harassment and sexual harassment are legally recognized, the existing definitions are broad and are not tailored to the labor environment. There are no explicit guidelines or prevention norms in the Labor Code for these issues, but this could change in the future, according to Violeta Ivanova, deputy director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at CITUB.

The CITUB has called for the implementation of several measures to address the problem, including the ratification of the International Labor Organization's Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the Workplace, as well as campaigns to raise awareness among employers and workers.

This information and the ongoing discussions on sexual harassment come on March 8, International Women's Day.

