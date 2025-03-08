Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Management Representation

In 2023, women held 3.7 million management positions across the European Union, marking an increase from 3.1 million in 2014, as reported by Eurostat based on the EU's labor force survey. Although women make up nearly half of the EU's workforce (46.4%), their representation in management positions stands at 34.8%. This reflects progress from 2014, when women accounted for 45.8% of the workforce but only held 31.8% of managerial roles.

Among the EU countries, Sweden had the highest percentage of women in management positions in 2023, with 43.7%, followed by Latvia (42.9%), Poland (42.3%), and Bulgaria (42.1%). In contrast, Luxembourg, Croatia, and the Czech Republic had the lowest shares, at 22.2%, 23.8%, and 27.4%, respectively.

In Bulgaria, the number of women in management positions reached 68,000 in 2023, an increase from 64,800 in 2022 but slightly down from 68,600 in 2014. The peak was reached in 2017 when 71,100 women held managerial roles. Over the past decade, the share of women in management in Bulgaria increased by 5.4 percentage points, from 36.7% in 2014 to 42.1% in 2023.

Across the EU, the total number of women in management roles has risen by 3.1 percentage points since 2014, with 20 member states showing increases. The biggest gains were seen in Cyprus (up 10.5 percentage points), Malta (up 8.3 percentage points), and Sweden (up 6.5 percentage points). However, the share of women managers decreased in Hungary, Slovenia, and Lithuania.

The data highlights Bulgaria’s notable progress in increasing female representation in management, particularly relevant on the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day and Mother's Day.