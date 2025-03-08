Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Management Representation

Business | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Management Representation @Pexels

In 2023, women held 3.7 million management positions across the European Union, marking an increase from 3.1 million in 2014, as reported by Eurostat based on the EU's labor force survey. Although women make up nearly half of the EU's workforce (46.4%), their representation in management positions stands at 34.8%. This reflects progress from 2014, when women accounted for 45.8% of the workforce but only held 31.8% of managerial roles.

Among the EU countries, Sweden had the highest percentage of women in management positions in 2023, with 43.7%, followed by Latvia (42.9%), Poland (42.3%), and Bulgaria (42.1%). In contrast, Luxembourg, Croatia, and the Czech Republic had the lowest shares, at 22.2%, 23.8%, and 27.4%, respectively.

In Bulgaria, the number of women in management positions reached 68,000 in 2023, an increase from 64,800 in 2022 but slightly down from 68,600 in 2014. The peak was reached in 2017 when 71,100 women held managerial roles. Over the past decade, the share of women in management in Bulgaria increased by 5.4 percentage points, from 36.7% in 2014 to 42.1% in 2023.

Across the EU, the total number of women in management roles has risen by 3.1 percentage points since 2014, with 20 member states showing increases. The biggest gains were seen in Cyprus (up 10.5 percentage points), Malta (up 8.3 percentage points), and Sweden (up 6.5 percentage points). However, the share of women managers decreased in Hungary, Slovenia, and Lithuania.

The data highlights Bulgaria’s notable progress in increasing female representation in management, particularly relevant on the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day and Mother's Day.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: management, Bulgaria, women

Related Articles:

Vidin No Longer Holds the Title: Which Bulgarian City is Now the Poorest?

|

Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

|

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

|

Bulgarian Workers, Especially Women, Face Widespread Sexual Harassment

|

Gender Pay Gap in Bulgaria: Women Earn 13% Less Than Men

|

Bulgaria Tops EU Birth Rates for 2023 Amid Global Decline

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

The shortage of workers for Bulgaria's seaside hospitality sector continues to grow

Business » Tourism | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:23

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

Bulgaria's economy showed notable growth in the final quarter of 2024, with a 3.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing the initial estimate of 3.1%

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 07:53

Gender Pay Gap in Bulgaria: Women Earn 13% Less Than Men

Women in Bulgaria earn, on average, 13% less than men

Business | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 09:07

Bulgaria Launches Nationwide Euro Adoption Campaign This Month

A nationwide information campaign on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro is set to launch this month

Business » Finance | March 7, 2025, Friday // 15:23

Russian Forces Breach Ukrainian Defenses in Kursk

Russian forces have breached the Ukrainian defensive line south of Sudzha in the Kursk Oblast of Russia

Business | March 7, 2025, Friday // 13:21

Bulgarians Betting in EU Sites: A Comprehensive Overview

Bulgaria, a nation with a rich history and a growing economy, has a complex relationship with gambling.

Business » Industry | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria