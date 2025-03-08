Gender Pay Gap in Bulgaria: Women Earn 13% Less Than Men

Women in Bulgaria earn, on average, 13% less than men, according to Violeta Ivanova, deputy director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB). This gender pay gap is narrowing but still aligns closely with the EU’s average of 12.7%. Interestingly, in the construction sector, women actually earn higher salaries than men, with a difference of about 10%, as men in this field typically occupy lower-qualified positions.

Ivanova noted that the gender pay gap has been gradually shrinking, largely due to increases in the minimum wage and better pay in sectors where women dominate, such as trade, light industry, and the sewing industry. However, women continue to face challenges in sectors with lower wages and job insecurity.

The issue is further complicated by the need for more family-friendly workplace policies. Ivanova highlighted that there should be greater tolerance and support for young women, particularly those with children, to ensure they have equal opportunities in the workforce.

Another contributing factor is the persistence of societal stereotypes that shape women’s career choices. Many women in Bulgaria still gravitate towards jobs in social sectors, education, and light industries, where pay tends to be lower, and career advancement opportunities are fewer. Women also face more difficulties in career progression compared to their male counterparts.

This issue of wage inequality is particularly relevant as today is March 8, International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, bringing attention to gender disparities in the workplace.