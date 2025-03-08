Bulgaria Tops EU Birth Rates for 2023 Amid Global Decline

Bulgaria's Wage Growth Set to Reach 9.1% in 2025
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance expects wage growth to reach 9.1% in 2025, largely driven by the recent increase in the minimum wage
Bulgaria reported the highest birth rate in the European Union for 2023, with 1.81 live births per woman, according to data released by Eurostat. This significant achievement comes on International Women's Day and Mother's Day, highlighting the country's demographic trends.
The total number of births across the EU in 2023 reached 3.67 million, marking a 5.4% decline from 2022, when 3.88 million babies were born. This represents the largest annual decrease in births in the EU since 1961. As a result, the overall fertility rate for the EU dropped to 1.38 live births per woman in 2023, down from 1.46 the previous year.
Following Bulgaria, the EU countries with the next highest fertility rates were France, with 1.66 births per woman, and Hungary, with 1.55. On the other hand, the countries with the lowest birth rates were Malta at 1.06, Spain at 1.12, and Lithuania at 1.18, according to Eurostat’s findings.
According to a recent analysis by the National Statistical Institute, the city of Smolyan has surpassed Vidin as the poorest city in Bulgaria
According to a study conducted by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation between July 15 and September 30, 2024, nearly 20% of employees in Bulgaria have reported
The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions
International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a day dedicated to recognizing the economic, political, and social achievements of women worldwide
Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility
A recent survey conducted by the Alfa Research agency, between February 20 and 28, 2025, revealed that 59% of Bulgarians believe the country should align with the common positions of the European Union
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability