International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a day dedicated to recognizing the economic, political, and social achievements of women worldwide. While it initially emerged as a political event among socialists, it has since evolved into a widely observed cultural tradition in many countries. In some places, the day is primarily seen as an occasion for men to show appreciation for the women in their lives, similar to a blend of Mother's Day and Valentine's Day. Elsewhere, the focus remains on advocating for women's rights, in line with the UN's emphasis on gender equality and social justice.

In Bulgaria, March 8 is often associated with honoring mothers, although some consider the Annunciation on March 25 to be the traditional Christian holiday for celebrating women and motherhood. The country's observance of International Women's Day dates back to 1911 when it was marked in small socialist circles. The first public celebration took place in 1915, and after September 9, 1944, it became a national holiday. Under socialism, the event was initially highly politicized, with meetings in workplaces recognizing women's contributions to industry, culture, and science. By the 1960s, the holiday had become widely celebrated, shifting from a political event to a more personal and widely embraced occasion.

The origins of the holiday trace back to the early 20th century, when industrialization and economic expansion led to widespread protests for better working conditions. The first Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 23, 1909, initiated by the American Socialist Party. The chosen date of March 8 is linked to a significant protest by female garment workers in New York in 1857, who demanded higher wages and improved conditions. Their demonstration was met with police repression, but two years later, they formed their first labor union.

In 1908, another major protest took place in New York, with women demanding shorter working hours, better pay, and voting rights. This momentum led to the first international women's conference in Copenhagen in 1910, organized by the Socialist International. It was at this gathering that German socialist Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an annual International Women's Day to promote gender equality and mobilize women in the fight for their rights. The following year, the occasion was marked by over a million people across Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

A tragic event further cemented the significance of the movement—the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York, where over 150 workers, mostly women, lost their lives due to unsafe working conditions. The incident underscored the urgency of labor rights and fueled further activism.

In Russia, women's demonstrations on March 8, 1917, played a key role in the early stages of the Russian Revolution. Following the October Revolution, the Second International Conference of Communist Women in 1920, held in Moscow, saw Bulgarian delegate Anna Maimunkova advocate for March 8 as International Women's Day. In 1965, the Soviet Union officially declared it a public holiday, a tradition still upheld in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and several other post-Soviet states.

Today, March 8 remains an official holiday in numerous countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, China, Cuba, Georgia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Nepal, Uganda, and Zambia. In nations like Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Croatia, and Chile, it is not an official holiday but is still widely celebrated. Many men mark the day by giving flowers to women in their lives, including partners, mothers, teachers, and colleagues.

In modern times, International Women's Day continues to be a platform for advocating gender equality. Events organized by women's rights groups, NGOs, and global organizations highlight ongoing struggles and achievements. The international women's organization Aurora maintains an online registry tracking various events held worldwide to mark the occasion.