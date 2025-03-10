Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:28
Bulgaria: Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend Photo: Stella Ivanova

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility, particularly in the Danubian Plain. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-southeast. Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to around 2-3°C, with Sofia seeing slightly lower values around 1°C. Daytime highs will range between 15°C and 20°C, while in the capital, the maximum will reach approximately 16°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny conditions will prevail, although the morning hours may see reduced visibility. Winds will be moderate from the east-northeast. Temperatures during the day will be cooler compared to inland areas, with highs between 8°C and 11°C. The sea water temperature will range from 6°C to 7°C.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly clear. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-southeast. At 1,200 meters altitude, temperatures will reach around 13°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be closer to 5°C.

On Sunday, similar weather patterns will persist. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with light to moderate winds from the east-southeast. Morning temperatures will be slightly lower, hovering around 0°C. Daytime highs will again range between 15°C and 20°C, although temperatures along the Black Sea coast will be slightly lower.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

