Russia Alarmed by EU Militarization, Threatens Countermeasures

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the European Union’s growing focus on military expansion, warning that Moscow may have to respond to what it perceives as an effort to militarize the bloc and position Russia as its primary adversary. The statement, reported by Reuters, follows the recent backing by European leaders for increased defense spending and continued support for Ukraine. This shift comes as U.S. policy undergoes changes under President Donald Trump.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions about strengthening the EU’s defense capabilities are being closely monitored in Moscow. He emphasized that the European Union’s approach of labeling Russia as its main opponent raises serious concerns. According to him, this narrative could prompt Russia to take measures to safeguard its security.

Peskov criticized the rhetoric coming from Brussels and European capitals, calling it confrontational and contradictory to the idea of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. He argued that such an approach does not contribute to diplomatic efforts and instead fosters further division.

Meanwhile, Peskov also addressed the issue of nuclear disarmament, stating that dialogue with the United States on this matter remains crucial. His comments followed President Donald Trump’s broad appeal for nuclear powers to abandon their arsenals. Trump, who has pledged to prioritize denuclearization during his second term, remarked that global disarmament would be a positive step forward.