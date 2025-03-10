Bulgaria’s Defense Industry Gears Up: PM Zhelyazkov Pushes for Modernization

Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Defense Industry Gears Up: PM Zhelyazkov Pushes for Modernization

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov visited the arms production facility of VMZ-Sopot in Iganovo, where he examined the plant's technological processes, production capabilities, and strategic role in Bulgaria's defense sector. During the visit, he discussed with company leadership the current challenges facing the industry and opportunities for modernization and development. The visit was in line with discussions at the recent European Council meeting, where EU leaders addressed plans to strengthen defense capabilities, enhance cooperation between member states, and explore funding mechanisms for military modernization.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov and Deputy Minister of Defense Adelina Nikolova. Their presence underscored the government's commitment to reinforcing Bulgaria’s defense industry and aligning its development with NATO standards. Following his tour of VMZ-Sopot, Zhelyazkov also visited the Arsenal plant in Kazanlak, another key player in the country's military production sector.

Speaking to Bulgarian journalists in Brussels, Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of developing and modernizing Bulgaria's military industry to contribute to European security efforts. He reaffirmed Bulgaria's stance that EU funding for defense should not come at the expense of cohesion funds, proposing instead that unspent resources from the EU recovery and resilience mechanism be redirected to support Bulgaria’s defense sector.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the technological challenges posed by the country's reliance on Soviet-era systems but stressed that Bulgaria's defense industry has the potential for growth. He highlighted the need for industrial cooperation within NATO frameworks to ensure modernization. Future investments, he said, should be directed toward both public and private military enterprises, ensuring a more sustainable and independent defense industry.

Zhelyazkov also addressed the ongoing process of rearming the Bulgarian Army, noting that the military remains the largest client for domestic defense enterprises. He emphasized that Bulgaria's defense sector must maintain flexibility to adapt to market demands, ensuring both technological advancements and stable production capacity. He pointed out that a well-integrated defense cluster of around 30 high-tech companies could strengthen national security and elevate Bulgaria’s standing within the European defense industry.

Regarding defense spending, Zhelyazkov stated that Bulgaria is among the highest contributors in the EU in terms of GDP allocation. With the acquisition of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, the country’s defense spending reached 3% of GDP, surpassing many larger EU nations that struggle to meet the 2% benchmark. He reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to collective defense and the importance of maintaining alliance responsibilities.

In response to political tensions within Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov downplayed concerns, describing them as part of the natural process of reconciling differing perspectives. He stressed that maintaining stability and trust within the governing coalition remains a priority, expressing confidence that any disagreements would be resolved.

