Bulgaria Launches Nationwide Euro Adoption Campaign This Month

A nationwide information campaign on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro is set to launch this month, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova announced during a parliamentary session. She stated that the delays in the preparation and awarding of public procurement for communication activities had largely been resolved, paving the way for the campaign’s official rollout.

Petkova emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring a successful transition to the euro by conducting a comprehensive media campaign. The initiative aims to inform both citizens and businesses about the advantages and benefits of joining the eurozone. She noted that the Council of Ministers had previously allocated 10 million leva for this purpose under the budget of the Ministry of Finance during the tenure of the caretaker government.

The foundation for this campaign was laid as early as 2021, when Kiril Ananiev served as Finance Minister. During his term, a working version of the communication strategy for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone was developed, along with a draft of the national plan for the euro’s introduction.

Petkova reaffirmed that all necessary measures will be taken to provide accurate and clear information to the public and the business sector, ensuring they are well-informed about the transition process.