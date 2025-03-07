Zelensky's Trust Among Ukrainians Rises to 68% Following US Tensions

A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between February 4 and March 4, 2025, has revealed a notable rise in trust for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trust in the president increased from 57% in early February to 68% by early March. This surge comes amid a deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the United States, particularly following an emotionally charged meeting at the White House on February 28.

The poll shows that in the first half of February 2025, prior to the worsening relationship with the US, 57% of Ukrainians expressed trust in Zelensky, while 37% did not, resulting in a net trust balance of +20%. Between February 14 and March 4, this number rose to 67%, with distrust falling to 29%. In the final days of the survey, from March 1 to March 4, trust surged to 68%, and distrust fell to 27%, resulting in a trust balance of +41%.

The rise in trust was observed across all regions of Ukraine, although it was slightly lower in the eastern parts of the country. In the east, 60% of people expressed trust in Zelensky, while 36% expressed distrust. In contrast, the western, central, and southern regions reported higher levels of trust, with between 66% and 69% supporting the president and 28% to 30% expressing distrust.

The poll, which involved 1,029 adult respondents across Ukraine, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), was conducted by telephone using a random sample of mobile phone numbers from government-controlled areas. The survey was not conducted in areas outside Ukrainian control or among citizens who moved abroad after February 24, 2022.

The results are reflective of significant political and diplomatic developments between February 14 and March 4, with the most notable being the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and the US. This increase in trust is also seen in the context of ongoing support for Zelensky’s leadership amidst the ongoing war and political challenges.