Russian Forces Breach Ukrainian Defenses in Kursk

Business | March 7, 2025, Friday // 13:21
Bulgaria: Russian Forces Breach Ukrainian Defenses in Kursk

Russian forces have breached the Ukrainian defensive line south of Sudzha in the Kursk Oblast of Russia. According to a source from a Ukrainian military unit operating in the area, the breach was part of a gradual and systematic offensive by Russian forces, DeepState reports. The initial breakthrough occurred after Russian troops entered the village of Kurilovka, south of Sudzha, before New Year’s Eve, where one of Ukraine’s brigades withdrew. Following that, Russia bolstered its forces and launched successive assault operations. The breach, which took place over the past couple of days (6-7 March), now presents a significant threat of partial or complete encirclement of Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian military is working diligently to stabilize the situation to prevent Russia from cutting off their supply routes in the area. The Russian breakthrough is viewed as part of their strategy to secure a key Ukrainian supply route, the Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha road, in Kursk Oblast. Since January 2025, Russian forces have aimed to control this vital road, with their first attempt to approach it from the north occurring at the end of February.

Maxar Technologies, a prominent US aerospace company, has denied Ukraine access to its satellite imagery, which has been vital for monitoring Russian troop movements and damage to critical facilities. According to Militarnyi, this decision follows an administrative request that is believed to have originated from a US government ban on providing satellite data to Ukraine. The restriction applies to both government and private entities, leaving Ukraine without access to one of its main sources of satellite imagery. Maxar’s data had been pivotal in tracking Russian military actions, both within Ukraine and on Russian soil. The US government’s decision has sparked concerns that it could hinder Ukraine's ability to monitor and counter Russian air operations, which have been key to Ukraine’s defensive strategy.

On the same day, Russian forces launched an attack on gas production facilities in Poltava Oblast, operated by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company. The assault, which occurred on the morning of 7 March, caused significant damage, leading to the shutdown of the facilities. This comes on the heels of another attack on critical infrastructure in Ternopil Oblast and continued strikes on Naftogaz Group facilities, which have disrupted gas production but resulted in no casualties. These attacks highlight the ongoing efforts by Russia to target Ukraine's energy sector, exacerbating the already challenging conditions for Ukraine’s civilians and military.

