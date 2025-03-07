Bulgarians Prefer EU Over US and Russia

Society | March 7, 2025, Friday // 13:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Prefer EU Over US and Russia Alpha Research

A recent survey conducted by the Alfa Research agency, between February 20 and 28, 2025, revealed that 59% of Bulgarians believe the country should align with the common positions of the European Union. The study, based on a sample of 1,000 adults, also showed an increase in support for Bulgaria's EU membership. The share of citizens supporting the country's membership rose from 57% to 61% between September 2024 and February 2025, nearing historically high levels. Conversely, only 15% of respondents expressed negative views about EU membership, with a quarter of those surveyed still undecided.

The growing tensions between Europe and the United States, particularly with the start of President Trump’s second term, have brought the question of Bulgaria's position in its international alliances to the forefront. Issues such as NATO's role, military spending, tariffs, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are at the center of this discussion. Despite these developments, support for Bulgaria's EU membership remains strong, with a significant number of people expressing the need for the country to uphold EU unity.

However, the survey also reflects some ambivalence about Bulgaria's NATO membership. From September 2024 to February 2025, the gap between positive and negative assessments of Bulgaria's NATO membership has narrowed slightly, from 40% to 39% in favor, compared to 28% to 30% against. While a majority still backs NATO membership, there are growing concerns about the alliance's ability to defend Bulgaria in the event of an armed conflict.

When it comes to Bulgaria's response to differences between the US and Europe, the majority of Bulgarians (59%) agree that the country should support the EU’s common positions and work to strengthen European unity. Only 14% of respondents believe Bulgaria should prioritize the positions of the United States, and 27% were undecided. Among voters of the the pro-Russian "Revival" party, however, support for the US position slightly outnumbers support for the EU stance (39% to 34%).

In terms of international relations, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK received widespread approval from Bulgarians for their active roles in defending European positions and working towards a lasting peace in Ukraine, with approval ratings ranging from 73% to 85%. Meanwhile, 52% of Bulgarians hold a positive view of the US, while 48% have favorable opinions of Russia.

Source: Alpha Research

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Russia, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Wage Growth Set to Reach 9.1% in 2025

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance expects wage growth to reach 9.1% in 2025, largely driven by the recent increase in the minimum wage

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9% in January 2025

Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in January 2025, down slightly from 4.0% in December 202

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Producer Prices Surge to Second-Highest in EU in Early 2025

Producer prices in Bulgaria saw significant growth at the beginning of 2025

Business » Industry | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Vidin No Longer Holds the Title: Which Bulgarian City is Now the Poorest?

According to a recent analysis by the National Statistical Institute, the city of Smolyan has surpassed Vidin as the poorest city in Bulgaria

Society | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

The shortage of workers for Bulgaria's seaside hospitality sector continues to grow

Business » Tourism | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

Bulgaria's economy showed notable growth in the final quarter of 2024, with a 3.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing the initial estimate of 3.1%

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Workers, Especially Women, Face Widespread Sexual Harassment

According to a study conducted by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation between July 15 and September 30, 2024, nearly 20% of employees in Bulgaria have reported

Society | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 15:22

Todorovden Festivities Across Bulgaria: Horse Races, Ritual Bread, and Ancient Traditions

The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:35

Bulgaria Tops EU Birth Rates for 2023 Amid Global Decline

Bulgaria reported the highest birth rate in the European Union for 2023, with 1.81 live births per woman

Society | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:16

Bulgaria Celebrates Women's Day: A Tradition of Appreciation and Progress

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a day dedicated to recognizing the economic, political, and social achievements of women worldwide

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 07:02

Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility

Society » Environment | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:28

'This is Not Moscow!' Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Confronted and Expelled from Sofia Exhibition

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was met with protests and forced to leave an exhibition at the National Gallery "Kvadrat 500"

Society » Culture | March 7, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria