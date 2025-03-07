Bulgarians Prefer EU Over US and Russia

A recent survey conducted by the Alfa Research agency, between February 20 and 28, 2025, revealed that 59% of Bulgarians believe the country should align with the common positions of the European Union. The study, based on a sample of 1,000 adults, also showed an increase in support for Bulgaria's EU membership. The share of citizens supporting the country's membership rose from 57% to 61% between September 2024 and February 2025, nearing historically high levels. Conversely, only 15% of respondents expressed negative views about EU membership, with a quarter of those surveyed still undecided.

The growing tensions between Europe and the United States, particularly with the start of President Trump’s second term, have brought the question of Bulgaria's position in its international alliances to the forefront. Issues such as NATO's role, military spending, tariffs, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are at the center of this discussion. Despite these developments, support for Bulgaria's EU membership remains strong, with a significant number of people expressing the need for the country to uphold EU unity.

However, the survey also reflects some ambivalence about Bulgaria's NATO membership. From September 2024 to February 2025, the gap between positive and negative assessments of Bulgaria's NATO membership has narrowed slightly, from 40% to 39% in favor, compared to 28% to 30% against. While a majority still backs NATO membership, there are growing concerns about the alliance's ability to defend Bulgaria in the event of an armed conflict.

When it comes to Bulgaria's response to differences between the US and Europe, the majority of Bulgarians (59%) agree that the country should support the EU’s common positions and work to strengthen European unity. Only 14% of respondents believe Bulgaria should prioritize the positions of the United States, and 27% were undecided. Among voters of the the pro-Russian "Revival" party, however, support for the US position slightly outnumbers support for the EU stance (39% to 34%).

In terms of international relations, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK received widespread approval from Bulgarians for their active roles in defending European positions and working towards a lasting peace in Ukraine, with approval ratings ranging from 73% to 85%. Meanwhile, 52% of Bulgarians hold a positive view of the US, while 48% have favorable opinions of Russia.

Source: Alpha Research