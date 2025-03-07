Borissov on Dogan's DPS: 'Their Actions Made Me Sad. I'm Most Dangerous When I'm Sad'

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his disappointment with the recent declaration from the political party "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms" (DPS), led by Ahmed Dogan. The declaration, which raised concerns over the government's dependence on Delyan Peevski and the failure of governing parties to meet their commitments, took Borissov by surprise. He noted that only days earlier, he had promised support to certain members of the DPS, including Chetin Kazak, but was taken aback by the harsh tone of their statement.

"Yesterday they spoke very disgustingly. That made me sad. I am most dangerous when I am sad."

Borissov remarked that it was unfair to make such declarations, especially after GERB had shouldered significant responsibilities along with the other governing parties. He also highlighted the inconsistency in the DPS's stance, recalling that just half an hour before their announcement, Dzhevdet Chakarov had expressed full support for GERB. Borissov suggested that someone outside the party might be influencing their position. Despite these tensions, Borissov remained optimistic about the government’s continuity, describing it as "better than everything else" despite its instability. He also warned that those pushing for elections would bear the responsibility for any resulting consequences.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of the WCC-DB, criticized the government's new strategy, calling it a "corruption paradise." He outlined concerns about the government's intention to borrow additional debt and its potential to place people loyal to Delyan Peevski in key positions, such as the chairmanship of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC). Petkov emphasized that the failure to adopt anti-corruption laws and create a new anti-corruption commission would exacerbate the issue. He further stated that the government's reliance on Peevski’s allies posed a significant risk to its stability and could ultimately lead to its downfall.

Meanwhile, the "Revival" party submitted over 38,000 proposals for changes to the 2025 state budget. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov described these proposals as a complete overhaul of the budget, rather than mere adjustments. The proposals cover various areas, including administrative optimization, infrastructure modernization, and financial accountability. Kostadinov argued that the government's instability was inevitable, predicting that it would not complete its four-year term. He linked the government's potential downfall to both internal disagreements and external pressures, suggesting that the current political climate in Europe could soon force significant changes in Bulgaria, similar to the events that led to the fall of Todor Zhivkov in 1989.