Hungarian PM Orban Pushes for Referendum on Ukraine’s EU Membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to hold a referendum on Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union. Following an emergency summit in Brussels, Orban emphasized the need for the issue to be thoroughly reconsidered, with a decision to be made responsibly in light of the current circumstances.

He explained that such a significant decision should not be made without involving the public, stating that Hungary would hold a referendum on the matter. Orbán’s comments come after 26 EU member states, excluding Hungary, signed a joint declaration in Brussels expressing their support for Ukraine.

According to Orban, the combined financial aid to Ukraine and the prospect of the country joining the EU would place an overwhelming burden on the European economy, which he believes could ultimately lead to Europe’s financial collapse. In an interview with Hungarian state radio, Orbán revealed that he plans to consult public opinion over the coming weeks regarding the matter.