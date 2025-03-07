Trump Slams NATO: 'If They Don’t Pay, I Won’t Defend Them!'

World | March 7, 2025, Friday // 11:02
US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on his commitment to NATO, stating that any member of the alliance failing to sufficiently fund its military should not expect the United States to defend it. "If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them," Trump remarked in a White House press conference. He added that his stance had sparked heated reactions, with critics accusing him of violating NATO's principles.

Meanwhile, European leaders have agreed to ramp up defense spending and reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine. At a recent summit in Brussels, the EU member states, with the exception of Hungary, pledged to boost their defense budgets. They also expressed their commitment to a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, one that involves security guarantees and upholds key principles, including the requirement that Ukraine be part of any peace negotiations.

European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU President Antonio Costa, emphasized that peace must come from a position of strength. They acknowledged that increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities is central to achieving a lasting peace, a view also shared by Trump, though with a focus on European support. Costa pointed out that Hungary's position isolated it from the rest of the EU, which unanimously supports Ukraine in its defense efforts.

President Zelensky, who attended the Brussels summit, expressed gratitude for the EU's initiatives to bolster defense production in support of Ukraine, underscoring the need for continued European unity in confronting security challenges.

