France Stands Firm on ‘French Proposal’ for North Macedonia’s EU Accession

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9% in January 2025
Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in January 2025, down slightly from 4.0% in December 202
The French Ambassador to North Macedonia, Christophe Le Rigolaire, firmly stated that the negotiating framework, also known as the "French proposal," for the country's European Union membership will not be altered. He emphasized that France’s stance on the matter is unequivocal, noting that North Macedonia's EU accession is a shared goal that benefits all parties involved. The 2022 compromise, which is frequently referred to as the "French proposal," was already accepted by Macedonian authorities, and Rigolaire insisted that it should be respected without further renegotiation.
He acknowledged the complexity of the European integration process, explaining that it is difficult to offer absolute guarantees due to the need for unanimous agreement among the 27 EU member states at various stages of the process. However, he also pointed out that there is still room for diplomatic efforts to move the process forward.
Rigolaire stressed the importance of conducting this diplomatic activity without succumbing to public pressure. He underscored the need for North Macedonia and Bulgaria to work towards restoring mutual trust, especially in light of the current security challenges facing the European continent. The ambassador suggested that strengthening relations between the two countries could prove mutually beneficial as they navigate the path to EU integration.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to hold a referendum on Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union
French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Russian criticism on Thursday after the Kremlin accused him of making nuclear threats and compared his stance to Napoleon’s failed invasion of Russia
Open call for applications to EBRD Star Venture programme for high-potential startups in Bulgaria until 20 March 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on March 5, declaring that Europe, including France, faces an unprecedented level of insecurity due to Russia's actions
EU leaders are set to discuss the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees following the end of the war
In 2023, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) initiated 97 investigations in Bulgaria concerning fraud involving EU funds, with the estimated damages reaching €487.65 million
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability