France Stands Firm on ‘French Proposal’ for North Macedonia’s EU Accession

The French Ambassador to North Macedonia, Christophe Le Rigolaire, firmly stated that the negotiating framework, also known as the "French proposal," for the country's European Union membership will not be altered. He emphasized that France’s stance on the matter is unequivocal, noting that North Macedonia's EU accession is a shared goal that benefits all parties involved. The 2022 compromise, which is frequently referred to as the "French proposal," was already accepted by Macedonian authorities, and Rigolaire insisted that it should be respected without further renegotiation.

He acknowledged the complexity of the European integration process, explaining that it is difficult to offer absolute guarantees due to the need for unanimous agreement among the 27 EU member states at various stages of the process. However, he also pointed out that there is still room for diplomatic efforts to move the process forward.

Rigolaire stressed the importance of conducting this diplomatic activity without succumbing to public pressure. He underscored the need for North Macedonia and Bulgaria to work towards restoring mutual trust, especially in light of the current security challenges facing the European continent. The ambassador suggested that strengthening relations between the two countries could prove mutually beneficial as they navigate the path to EU integration.