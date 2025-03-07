Macron Defends Nuclear Deterrence, Dismisses Kremlin’s Fury as Sign of Weakness

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Russian criticism on Thursday after the Kremlin accused him of making nuclear threats and compared his stance to Napoleon’s failed invasion of Russia. Speaking at an EU summit in Brussels, Macron dismissed the comparison, arguing that Russia is the only imperialist power in Europe today.

His remarks followed a solemn address to the French public, in which he warned that Russia was rapidly rearming amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Macron cautioned that if Moscow was not deterred, it could eventually target other countries, emphasizing the role of France’s nuclear deterrence.

"I know President Putin well. If he's reacting this way, it's because he knows what I said is true," Macron told reporters. He suggested that the strong reactions from Moscow were a sign that Russia’s long-term ambitions had been exposed. "He was probably piqued by the fact we're exposing his game," he added.

Macron also pointed to Russia’s past violations of agreements, recalling how Putin disregarded the Minsk accords negotiated with France, Germany, and Ukraine following the annexation of Crimea in 2014. He stressed that Moscow's actions demonstrated its willingness to betray its commitments.

The French president also addressed recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who questioned whether France would come to America’s defense if it were attacked. Macron highlighted that European troops, including the French, fought alongside the United States in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. "Not only the French, but the Europeans were there when we were called for Afghanistan. And by the way, they weren't politely warned when the U.S. left Afghanistan," he remarked. "We are loyal and faithful allies."

During the summit, Macron engaged with other European leaders about extending France’s nuclear deterrence to the rest of Europe. He said he hopes for cooperation on the matter by mid-2025 after technical discussions. He has also invited EU leaders to a meeting of European military chiefs in Paris on Tuesday.