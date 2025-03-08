'This is Not Moscow!' Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Confronted and Expelled from Sofia Exhibition

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was met with protests and forced to leave an exhibition at the National Gallery "Kvadrat 500" (Square 500) after being confronted by attendees. As she entered the hall, she was greeted by a woman who called her a "murderer" and declared, "This is not Moscow, this is Europe." Other visitors joined in, chanting similar slogans, including "Glory to Ukraine." A video of the incident captures Mitrofanova responding in Russian before quickly exiting the venue.

Руската посланичка Елеонора Митрофанова беше изгонена с викове "Убийца!" и "Тук не е Москва" от софийската галерия "Квадрат 500".



Това се случи в четвъртък вечерта по време на откриване на изложба на базирания в Ню Йорк активистки колектив "Герила гърлс". pic.twitter.com/apco9nDTXp — Свободна Европа (@SvobodnaEvropa) March 6, 2025

The exhibition, curated by Yara Bubnova, is the first in Bulgaria to showcase the work of the "Guerrilla Girls," an anonymous feminist art collective known for its critique of gender and racial inequality in the art world. The display features iconic posters, videos, and installations from major international museums, such as MoMA, Tate Modern, and Centre Pompidou. One of the most famous works on display is the 1989 poster "Do women have to be naked to enter the Met Museum?" which highlights the underrepresentation of female artists compared to the prevalence of female nudes in art collections.

The incident provoked widespread discussion, with Diana Popova, host of Museum on Air on the BNR Hristo Botev program, sharing her perspective.

Popova noted that the reaction could be seen as part of the exhibition’s concept, as contemporary art often intertwines with protest and public sentiment. However, she also emphasized that Mitrofanova, as the representative of a country that has officially designated Bulgaria as an "enemy state," should not expect a different reception in public spaces.

"Mitrofanova, like any individual, has the right to visit public places, but given that she represents Russia, which considers Bulgaria an enemy, she should anticipate protests whenever she appears in Bulgaria," Popova stated.

At the same time, she criticized the discussions surrounding the potential removal of the National Gallery’s director, calling such proposals "deeply unfair."

