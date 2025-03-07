Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure as Kremlin Rules Out Peace Talks

World » UKRAINE | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure as Kremlin Rules Out Peace Talks

Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight on March 6-7, striking facilities in multiple regions. Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that the attack targeted key energy sites, causing damage to supply infrastructure. He emphasized that emergency teams were already working to address the destruction and stabilize the supply of electricity and gas where possible. Halushchenko also urged civilians to remain in shelters due to the ongoing threat of further strikes.

One of the attacks hit a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast, raising concerns over potential restrictions on gas supply. According to the head of the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, Viacheslav Nehoda, no casualties were reported, and air defense managed to down a Russian missile. However, emergency services were deployed to manage the aftermath, and Nehoda advised residents to stay in shelters until official clearance was given.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has dismissed any possibility of making concessions in future peace negotiations, rejecting discussions on a ceasefire or the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would view any peacekeeping presence as NATO’s direct involvement in the war. Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova reinforced this stance, rejecting any proposals that could allow Ukraine time to regroup on the battlefield.

During a visit to the Moscow branch of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation on March 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia would not "give in to anyone" and that any peace terms must provide long-term security guarantees for Russia. He declared 2025 as the "Year of the Defender of the Fatherland," signaling an increased focus on military mobilization and continued public support for the war. Putin also stressed that Russia would not cede any territory in future negotiations, referring to the regions it has illegally annexed from Ukraine.

Lavrov also claimed that Russia’s demands include halting NATO’s expansion and obtaining security assurances, suggesting that former U.S. President Donald Trump understands these concerns while European nations do not. Russian officials frequently invoke the so-called "root causes" of the war to justify their invasion, blaming NATO’s policies and the West’s stance rather than Russia’s own aggression.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that the Kremlin is likely exploiting the temporary suspension of U.S. military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine to push its narrative of an inevitable Russian victory. The ISW also highlighted how Russian media welcomed recent comments from a Trump administration official, who mischaracterized the war as a "proxy conflict," portraying it as an acknowledgment of U.S. involvement.

At the same time, Ukraine is continuing to receive new military aid from European nations. Ukrainian forces have recently advanced in the Pokrovsk sector, while Russian troops have made gains in Kupiansk, Borova, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove. Additionally, Ukrainian opposition figures have rejected the possibility of holding elections before the war ends.

Putin also sought to reassure the Russian public regarding reports that military units are pressuring conscripts to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense. Despite official denials, concerns persist that conscripts may be forced into combat, further fueling anxiety over the war’s ongoing toll on Russian forces.

Sources:

  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • Telegram
  • ISW
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, energy

Related Articles:

Trump Considers Tougher Sanctions as Russia 'Pounds' Ukraine on the Battlefield

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is considering implementing severe banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia in response to its continued military actions against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:45

Bulgarians Prefer EU Over US and Russia

A recent survey conducted by the Alfa Research agency, between February 20 and 28, 2025, revealed that 59% of Bulgarians believe the country should align with the common positions of the European Union

Society | March 7, 2025, Friday // 13:06

Hungarian PM Orban Pushes for Referendum on Ukraine’s EU Membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to hold a referendum on Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union

World » EU | March 7, 2025, Friday // 11:06

Trump Slams NATO: 'If They Don’t Pay, I Won’t Defend Them!'

US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on his commitment to NATO, stating that any member of the alliance failing to sufficiently fund its military should not expect the United States to defend it

World | March 7, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Macron Defends Nuclear Deterrence, Dismisses Kremlin’s Fury as Sign of Weakness

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Russian criticism on Thursday after the Kremlin accused him of making nuclear threats and compared his stance to Napoleon’s failed invasion of Russia

World » EU | March 7, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Russia Warns European Peacekeepers in Ukraine Would Mark NATO's Direct Involvement

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would consider the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as direct NATO involvement

World » Russia | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump Considers Tougher Sanctions as Russia 'Pounds' Ukraine on the Battlefield

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is considering implementing severe banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia in response to its continued military actions against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:45

Zelensky's Trust Among Ukrainians Rises to 68% Following US Tensions

A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between February 4 and March 4, 2025, has revealed a notable rise in trust for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2025, Friday // 14:08

Secretary of State Rubio Labels Ukraine Invasion as Proxy War Between the US and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as a "proxy war" between the United States and Russia

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:52

Trump Allies in Secret Talks with Ukrainian Opposition Leaders as Zelensky Faces Pressure

Several key allies of U.S. President Donald Trump have held confidential talks with Ukrainian opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and members of the party of former President Petro Poroshenko

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:40

Russian Strikes Kill Three and Injure Dozens in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa

Three people have died, and 31 others have been injured, including one child, following a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:25

Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria