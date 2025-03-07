Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure as Kremlin Rules Out Peace Talks

Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight on March 6-7, striking facilities in multiple regions. Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that the attack targeted key energy sites, causing damage to supply infrastructure. He emphasized that emergency teams were already working to address the destruction and stabilize the supply of electricity and gas where possible. Halushchenko also urged civilians to remain in shelters due to the ongoing threat of further strikes.

One of the attacks hit a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast, raising concerns over potential restrictions on gas supply. According to the head of the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, Viacheslav Nehoda, no casualties were reported, and air defense managed to down a Russian missile. However, emergency services were deployed to manage the aftermath, and Nehoda advised residents to stay in shelters until official clearance was given.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has dismissed any possibility of making concessions in future peace negotiations, rejecting discussions on a ceasefire or the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would view any peacekeeping presence as NATO’s direct involvement in the war. Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova reinforced this stance, rejecting any proposals that could allow Ukraine time to regroup on the battlefield.

During a visit to the Moscow branch of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation on March 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia would not "give in to anyone" and that any peace terms must provide long-term security guarantees for Russia. He declared 2025 as the "Year of the Defender of the Fatherland," signaling an increased focus on military mobilization and continued public support for the war. Putin also stressed that Russia would not cede any territory in future negotiations, referring to the regions it has illegally annexed from Ukraine.

Lavrov also claimed that Russia’s demands include halting NATO’s expansion and obtaining security assurances, suggesting that former U.S. President Donald Trump understands these concerns while European nations do not. Russian officials frequently invoke the so-called "root causes" of the war to justify their invasion, blaming NATO’s policies and the West’s stance rather than Russia’s own aggression.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that the Kremlin is likely exploiting the temporary suspension of U.S. military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine to push its narrative of an inevitable Russian victory. The ISW also highlighted how Russian media welcomed recent comments from a Trump administration official, who mischaracterized the war as a "proxy conflict," portraying it as an acknowledgment of U.S. involvement.

At the same time, Ukraine is continuing to receive new military aid from European nations. Ukrainian forces have recently advanced in the Pokrovsk sector, while Russian troops have made gains in Kupiansk, Borova, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove. Additionally, Ukrainian opposition figures have rejected the possibility of holding elections before the war ends.

Putin also sought to reassure the Russian public regarding reports that military units are pressuring conscripts to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense. Despite official denials, concerns persist that conscripts may be forced into combat, further fueling anxiety over the war’s ongoing toll on Russian forces.

