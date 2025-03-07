Trump Delays Tariffs on Mexico, Targets Canada with "Big One" on April 2

March 7, 2025
Bulgaria: Trump Delays Tariffs on Mexico, Targets Canada with "Big One" on April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a temporary delay in tariffs on Mexico and Canada for certain products, with the full measures set to take effect on April 2. He stated that the decision came after "fruitful conversations" with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, while he criticized Canada for imposing high tariffs on U.S. goods.

A senior official explained that the tariff adjustments aim to protect American car manufacturers and farmers. Under these changes, goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be exempt from existing tariffs. The USMCA, a trade deal originally negotiated by Trump during his first term, establishes a free trade zone among the three North American nations.

Trump emphasized that the temporary exemption period would benefit American automakers in the lead-up to the broader tariff implementation. Speaking about his discussion with Sheinbaum, he highlighted Mexico’s recent efforts in combating drug trafficking, stating that the two countries had made "tremendous progress" on the issue. In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that Mexico would not face tariffs on USMCA-covered goods until April 2, calling it a gesture of respect toward Sheinbaum and praising Mexico’s cooperation on border security and drug interdiction.

Regarding Canada, Trump took a more confrontational stance, asserting that the country is a "high-tariff nation" that imposes excessive duties on U.S. milk, lumber, and other goods. He announced plans to sign an executive order allowing increased logging on U.S. federal land, arguing that the country has sufficient timber resources and should not have to rely on Canadian imports. Trump also dismissed the need for Canadian cars, energy, or other products, stating that the U.S. could be "self-sustaining" in most sectors.

On Thursday, Trump also criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of leveraging trade tensions with the U.S. as a campaign strategy despite what he described as a "terrible job" leading Canada.

