Coffee Prices Surge Again: Consumers in Bulgaria Paying 30% More Since January

The price of coffee has seen a sharp increase, continuing last year’s trend of rising costs. While certain coffee varieties saw an 80% price hike in 2023, this year has already brought an additional increase of about 30%. Consumers and businesses alike are feeling the impact of the higher prices.

For coffee drinkers like Petar Georgiev from Blagoevgrad, the increase in cost has not affected his daily habit of drinking at least two cups. “Pleasure is pleasure—price doesn’t matter,” he said, echoing a sentiment shared by many loyal coffee lovers.

Nadezhda Markova, who owns a coffee roasting business, has also noticed the steady appreciation in the price of both major coffee varieties—Arabica and Robusta. She estimates that the price has risen by at least 30% since the beginning of the year, calling the increase significant. As a result, coffee prices for customers have also gone up.

Depending on the blend, a cup of coffee now costs anywhere from 1.30 BGN for 100% Robusta to 1.60 BGN for an Arabica blend, while a specialty Arabica coffee is priced at 2.70 BGN. According to barista Mariella Filadova, even lower-quality coffee has become more expensive, in some cases surpassing the cost of high-quality specialty coffee.

There are multiple factors driving the surge in prices. One of the main issues is logistical difficulties, including disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in Israel, which has affected shipping routes through the Red Sea. Markova explained that these complications have delayed coffee deliveries by weeks.

Additionally, Filadova pointed out that rising labor costs on coffee farms have contributed to the price increase. Farmers determine their pricing based on the conditions in their respective regions, and higher wages for workers are reflected in the final cost of coffee.

Importers and coffee suppliers in Bulgaria anticipate that wholesale prices will continue to rise in the near future.