Coffee Prices Surge Again: Consumers in Bulgaria Paying 30% More Since January

Society | March 7, 2025, Friday // 07:53
Bulgaria: Coffee Prices Surge Again: Consumers in Bulgaria Paying 30% More Since January Photo: Stella Ivanova

The price of coffee has seen a sharp increase, continuing last year’s trend of rising costs. While certain coffee varieties saw an 80% price hike in 2023, this year has already brought an additional increase of about 30%. Consumers and businesses alike are feeling the impact of the higher prices.

For coffee drinkers like Petar Georgiev from Blagoevgrad, the increase in cost has not affected his daily habit of drinking at least two cups. “Pleasure is pleasure—price doesn’t matter,” he said, echoing a sentiment shared by many loyal coffee lovers.

Nadezhda Markova, who owns a coffee roasting business, has also noticed the steady appreciation in the price of both major coffee varieties—Arabica and Robusta. She estimates that the price has risen by at least 30% since the beginning of the year, calling the increase significant. As a result, coffee prices for customers have also gone up.

Depending on the blend, a cup of coffee now costs anywhere from 1.30 BGN for 100% Robusta to 1.60 BGN for an Arabica blend, while a specialty Arabica coffee is priced at 2.70 BGN. According to barista Mariella Filadova, even lower-quality coffee has become more expensive, in some cases surpassing the cost of high-quality specialty coffee.

There are multiple factors driving the surge in prices. One of the main issues is logistical difficulties, including disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in Israel, which has affected shipping routes through the Red Sea. Markova explained that these complications have delayed coffee deliveries by weeks.

Additionally, Filadova pointed out that rising labor costs on coffee farms have contributed to the price increase. Farmers determine their pricing based on the conditions in their respective regions, and higher wages for workers are reflected in the final cost of coffee.

Importers and coffee suppliers in Bulgaria anticipate that wholesale prices will continue to rise in the near future.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: coffee, price, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Wage Growth Set to Reach 9.1% in 2025

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance expects wage growth to reach 9.1% in 2025, largely driven by the recent increase in the minimum wage

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9% in January 2025

Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in January 2025, down slightly from 4.0% in December 202

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Producer Prices Surge to Second-Highest in EU in Early 2025

Producer prices in Bulgaria saw significant growth at the beginning of 2025

Business » Industry | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Vidin No Longer Holds the Title: Which Bulgarian City is Now the Poorest?

According to a recent analysis by the National Statistical Institute, the city of Smolyan has surpassed Vidin as the poorest city in Bulgaria

Society | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

The shortage of workers for Bulgaria's seaside hospitality sector continues to grow

Business » Tourism | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

Bulgaria's economy showed notable growth in the final quarter of 2024, with a 3.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing the initial estimate of 3.1%

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Workers, Especially Women, Face Widespread Sexual Harassment

According to a study conducted by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation between July 15 and September 30, 2024, nearly 20% of employees in Bulgaria have reported

Society | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 15:22

Todorovden Festivities Across Bulgaria: Horse Races, Ritual Bread, and Ancient Traditions

The first Saturday after Sirni Zagovezni (Cheese-Fare Sunday) marks the celebration of Todorovden, a holiday deeply rooted in Bulgarian traditions

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:35

Bulgaria Tops EU Birth Rates for 2023 Amid Global Decline

Bulgaria reported the highest birth rate in the European Union for 2023, with 1.81 live births per woman

Society | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 08:16

Bulgaria Celebrates Women's Day: A Tradition of Appreciation and Progress

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a day dedicated to recognizing the economic, political, and social achievements of women worldwide

Society » Culture | March 8, 2025, Saturday // 07:02

Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility

Society » Environment | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:28

Bulgarians Prefer EU Over US and Russia

A recent survey conducted by the Alfa Research agency, between February 20 and 28, 2025, revealed that 59% of Bulgarians believe the country should align with the common positions of the European Union

Society | March 7, 2025, Friday // 13:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria