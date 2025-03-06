Bulgaria's PM in Brussels: Europe Cannot Be Strong Without the US
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated in Brussels that Europe is weak without the United States and that the American presence in all security formats is crucial
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would consider the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as direct NATO involvement in the ongoing conflict. This statement came after several European leaders proposed the idea of sending peacekeepers once both Ukraine and Russia agree to a ceasefire.
French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks, where he labeled Russia as a threat to both France and Europe, were described as highly confrontational. In his speech, Macron hinted at the possibility of prolonging the war, failing to address NATO's eastward expansion, which has been a significant concern for Russia. Some have referred to the conflict as a "proxy war" between nuclear powers, with the United States backing Ukraine while Russia faces off against the West.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed U.S. Senator Marco Rubio's characterization of the war as a proxy conflict, agreeing with the senator's view that the war represents a struggle between Russia and the U.S.-led West. Peskov further stated that Russia had long regarded the conflict as such and emphasized the need for it to end.
Macron, in his speech, argued that Russian aggression posed an existential threat beyond Ukraine, asking, "Who can believe that this Russia of today will stop at Ukraine?" He also underscored that Europe’s security was at risk and stressed the need for unity in the face of Russian expansion. As European Union leaders gathered for emergency talks in Brussels, Macron repeated his concern that Russia’s ambitions could extend beyond Ukraine, and emphasized that it was up to this generation to ensure a peaceful future for their children.
An explosion occurred near the Russian Consulate General in Marseille, France, prompting a swift response from emergency services
Donald Trump has shifted the dynamics of the Ukraine conflict ahead of crucial peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump announced that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine would begin "immediately" following a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his second term inauguration
Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization"
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of plotting a global terrorist campaign targeting airlines, stating that the country had planned attacks on aircraft
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability