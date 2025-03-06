Russia Warns European Peacekeepers in Ukraine Would Mark NATO's Direct Involvement

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would consider the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as direct NATO involvement in the ongoing conflict. This statement came after several European leaders proposed the idea of sending peacekeepers once both Ukraine and Russia agree to a ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks, where he labeled Russia as a threat to both France and Europe, were described as highly confrontational. In his speech, Macron hinted at the possibility of prolonging the war, failing to address NATO's eastward expansion, which has been a significant concern for Russia. Some have referred to the conflict as a "proxy war" between nuclear powers, with the United States backing Ukraine while Russia faces off against the West.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed U.S. Senator Marco Rubio's characterization of the war as a proxy conflict, agreeing with the senator's view that the war represents a struggle between Russia and the U.S.-led West. Peskov further stated that Russia had long regarded the conflict as such and emphasized the need for it to end.

Macron, in his speech, argued that Russian aggression posed an existential threat beyond Ukraine, asking, "Who can believe that this Russia of today will stop at Ukraine?" He also underscored that Europe’s security was at risk and stressed the need for unity in the face of Russian expansion. As European Union leaders gathered for emergency talks in Brussels, Macron repeated his concern that Russia’s ambitions could extend beyond Ukraine, and emphasized that it was up to this generation to ensure a peaceful future for their children.

