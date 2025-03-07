Dominant Performance: Bulgaria Secures Team Title at Snowboard World Championships

Sports | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:06
Bulgarian snowboarders Tervel Zamfirov and Malena Zamfirova secured the world title in the team event at the Snowboard World Championships for athletes under 23 in the parallel giant slalom discipline. The championship took place in Zakopane, Poland.

The Bulgarian duo dominated the qualification round, with Tervel setting the fastest time at 28.76 seconds and Malena recording 32.50 seconds. Their combined time of 1:01.26 placed them at the top of the standings and advanced them directly to the quarterfinals. There, they faced Poland’s first team, who failed to finish, allowing the Bulgarians to progress further.

In the semifinals, Tervel and Malena competed against a Swiss team, delivering another flawless performance that secured their spot in the final. The gold medal match saw them against the Czech pair of Christoph Mastrik and Adela Ketslikova. However, their opponents also failed to finish, ensuring victory for the Bulgarian snowboarders. Switzerland’s first team took the bronze medals.

Bulgaria was represented by two additional teams in the competition. Peter Gergyovski and Anita Raicheva advanced from the qualifications in the mixed team event with the sixth-best time of 1:05.39 but were unable to complete their semifinal run against the Czech Republic’s third team. Meanwhile, Georgi Karadzhinov and Bilyana Zamfirova did not make it past the qualification stage.

Tervel Zamfirov, 20, has already claimed two gold medals in individual events at this championship, further solidifying his dominance. His younger sister, 15-year-old Malena, has earned two silver medals.

Adding to her success, Malena achieved a historic result in the World Cup parallel giant slalom at the Polish resort of Krynica on Sunday. Competing in her first women's event, she secured second place in her debut race, while her brother Tervel finished fourth.

