Bulgaria’s Weather on March 7: Warm Temperatures and Sunshine

On March 7, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with scattered clouds. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-southeast. Morning temperatures will range between -1°C and 4°C, with Sofia seeing around 1°C. During the day, temperatures will rise significantly, reaching between 17°C and 22°C, with the capital expected to see a high of around 19°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be mostly sunny, though some cloud cover will be present. The wind will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C. The sea water temperature will be between 6°C and 7°C, while waves will be at a height of 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny with scattered clouds. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will prevail. Temperatures will reach around 16°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and approximately 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)