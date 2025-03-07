Bulgaria’s Weather on March 7: Warm Temperatures and Sunshine

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weather on March 7: Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Photo: Stella Ivanova

On March 7, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with scattered clouds. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-southeast. Morning temperatures will range between -1°C and 4°C, with Sofia seeing around 1°C. During the day, temperatures will rise significantly, reaching between 17°C and 22°C, with the capital expected to see a high of around 19°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be mostly sunny, though some cloud cover will be present. The wind will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C. The sea water temperature will be between 6°C and 7°C, while waves will be at a height of 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny with scattered clouds. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will prevail. Temperatures will reach around 16°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and approximately 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Coffee Prices Surge Again: Consumers in Bulgaria Paying 30% More Since January

The price of coffee has seen a sharp increase, continuing last year’s trend of rising costs

Society | March 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Debate Over Bulgaria’s Budget: Billions in New Debt and Uncertain EU Funds

At a press conference in Parliament on "The Truth About the Recovery and Resilience Plan," Asen Vassilev, co-chair of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), criticized the proposed state budget

Politics | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:55

Bulgaria's PM in Brussels: Europe Cannot Be Strong Without the US

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated in Brussels that Europe is weak without the United States and that the American presence in all security formats is crucial

Politics | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:48

EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria

Open call for applications to EBRD Star Venture programme for high-potential startups in Bulgaria until 20 March 2025

World » EU | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Private Railway Operator Set to Launch Passenger Services in Bulgaria

"Ivkoni Express", a private railway company affiliated with the bus carrier "Union Ivkoni", has officially received a license to operate rail passenger transport in Bulgaria

Society | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:32

Bulgarians Can Now Get a European Health Insurance Card Entirely Online

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) allows Bulgarian citizens to receive emergency medical treatment free of charge while traveling within the European Union

Society » Health | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria to Experience Pleasant March 6 with Temperatures Ranging from 11°C to 20°C

On March 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be sunny and calm

Society » Environment | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on March 5, Warmer in the Afternoon

On March 5, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with a light northwesterly wind

Society » Environment | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01

Early Spring Brings Warm and Clear Skies to Bulgaria This Week

A warm and sunny period is set to begin today across Bulgaria, with clear skies expected throughout the country on Tuesday

Society » Environment | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Sunny and Mild: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for March 4

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with light winds and mild temperatures

Society » Environment | March 3, 2025, Monday // 19:36

Bulgaria's March Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine

Temperatures in Bulgaria during March are expected to range from lows of -7 to -2 degrees Celsius to highs between 22 and 27 degrees

Society » Environment | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 09:00

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday, Bulgaria will see predominantly cloudy skies, with fog lingering over low-lying areas in the morning

Society » Environment | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 18:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria