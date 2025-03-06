Bulgaria's PM in Brussels: Europe Cannot Be Strong Without the US

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated in Brussels that Europe is weak without the United States and that the American presence in all security formats is crucial. He emphasized that Europe would struggle to achieve the same level of security on its own, underscoring the importance of NATO and bilateral partnerships with the US. Zhelyazkov expressed hope that Washington would continue to engage in collective security efforts, highlighting that these partnerships are built on shared values. His remarks came as EU leaders gathered for an extraordinary summit to discuss support for Ukraine amid the temporary suspension of US military aid and strained EU-US relations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated in the meeting, following a phone conversation with Zhelyazkov earlier in the day. The Bulgarian prime minister described their discussion as an initiative by Zelensky to update him on recent developments. At the summit, leaders were expected to address key issues related to Ukraine’s resilience and European defense capabilities. Zhelyazkov stressed that decisions on these matters would not be finalized at this meeting but would be subject to further discussions at upcoming summits.

Regarding Bulgaria’s position, he highlighted the importance of sustaining Ukraine and noted that Bulgaria’s strong military industry should be further developed and modernized to contribute to European security. He proposed that unutilized and non-absorbable funds from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism be redirected toward defense initiatives in Bulgaria, ensuring they support the national economy while contributing to broader security efforts.

Zhelyazkov also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to form a coalition of willing countries to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. He stated that Bulgaria would review the initiative but emphasized the importance of participating in all security formats that reinforce the EU’s stability. However, he clarified that his conversation with Zelensky did not involve discussions about increasing Bulgaria’s aid to Ukraine.

In addition to security issues, the Bulgarian prime minister addressed the topic of Bulgaria’s presidency at the UNESCO session. He confirmed that Bulgaria retains the presidency, with Professor Nenov chairing the committee. However, the session itself will not take place in Bulgaria due to delays in planning between July and February. Zhelyazkov assured that Bulgaria’s financial commitment to the presidency would be honored, with costs set below $2 million—significantly lower than the €20 million spent when the event was held in Saudi Arabia.

EU leaders at the summit were expected to discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, including the possibility of sending European troops if a peace agreement is reached. Defense cooperation was also a key topic, as the EU seeks to strengthen its military capabilities in response to ongoing geopolitical challenges.