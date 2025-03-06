Private Railway Operator Set to Launch Passenger Services in Bulgaria

"Ivkoni Express", a private railway company affiliated with the bus carrier "Union Ivkoni", has officially received a license to operate rail passenger transport in Bulgaria. The license was granted on February 11, signed by Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov, according to documentation from the Executive Agency "Railway Administration."

With this license, "Ivkoni Express" becomes the third private operator in the country, joining "Pimk Rail Express" and "Railimpex," which also hold passenger transport licenses. The company announced its plans to enter the railway market at the end of 2024, and its new license allows it to provide passenger services, but only with locomotive traction.

"Ivkoni Express" has outlined its intentions to operate two primary routes: from Sofia to Varna, with a stop in Gorna Oryahovitsa, and from Sofia to Burgas, with a stop in Karlovo. The service is planned to start in the summer of 2025, coinciding with the peak tourist season. The trains will mainly operate on weekends and holidays when passenger demand is highest.

Meanwhile, a significant change in the sector is expected, with the procedure for selecting a new state passenger railway operator set to begin this year. The new contract, as revealed by former Minister Krasimira Stoyanova, will span eight years and be divided into three separate lots. Current Minister Grozdan Karadzhov has not yet commented on any potential adjustments to the selection process or requirements for future operators.