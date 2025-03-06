US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as a "proxy war" between the United States and Russia, calling for an end to the conflict. Rubio stated in an interview with Fox News that the war is a prolonged struggle between the two nuclear powers, with the US aiding Ukraine. However, he acknowledged that no concrete plan exists to resolve the war. Rubio criticized the strategy of continuing to provide Ukraine with support indefinitely, calling it insufficient and lacking direction. He referenced former US President Donald Trump’s stance, noting that Trump had long seen the conflict as a stalemate and had sought a peaceful solution, including diplomatic efforts with both Russia and Ukraine. Rubio emphasized that both sides need to be at the negotiating table to find a resolution, but said that President Zelensky’s initial reluctance to consider diplomacy complicated the situation. Despite this, Rubio expressed hope that Zelensky had reconsidered, emphasizing the need for concessions from both sides and a diplomatic path forward.

Russia has expressed agreement with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is essentially a proxy war between the United States and Russia. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed this position in a statement to journalists on March 6, as reported by Russian media outlet Interfax. Peskov remarked, "We can and want to agree with this, and we do agree. That is the case. We have repeatedly stated that this conflict is between Russia and the collective West, with the United States as the leading power in the West." Peskov further emphasized that the Kremlin believes it is time for the conflict to end.

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, Russia has officially appointed Alexander Darchiyev as its ambassador to the United States. Darchiyev, a seasoned diplomat with experience in Washington, was appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will also serve as Russia's permanent observer to the Organization of American States. The appointment follows talks between US and Russian officials, including a meeting in Saudi Arabia in February and another round of discussions in Istanbul in late February. Darchiyev's new role comes after Russia's previous ambassador to the US concluded his tenure in October 2024.

In Ukraine, political leaders have reacted to reports suggesting secret negotiations between members of US President Trump’s team and Ukrainian opposition figures. Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, and former President Petro Poroshenko expressed opposition to holding elections in Ukraine until the war is concluded. Both leaders have underscored that peace and security should come first, with Tymoshenko stressing that elections must be postponed until a ceasefire is achieved and a peace agreement is signed. Poroshenko criticized the current government for allegedly undermining the army and engaging in political persecution, emphasizing that free elections should only take place after martial law is lifted and security guarantees for Ukraine are secured.

In the realm of international intelligence cooperation, France has offered to share its intelligence resources with Ukraine following a decision by the United States to suspend its intelligence-sharing program with Kyiv. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed that France is continuing to provide intelligence support, despite the US shift. Lecornu also commented on France's independent nuclear arsenal, stating that it is sufficient to ensure national security and that discussions could be held about expanding France's nuclear protection for European paaaartners in the face of growing Russian threats. This comes as President Emmanuel Macron expressed openness to discussions on further strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, especially regarding Ukraine.

