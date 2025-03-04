Six Arrested in Romania for Plotting Coup with Russian Support

Romanian authorities have arrested six individuals accused of attempting to stage a coup, allegedly with support from Russian agents. The group is charged with forming a criminal organization and treason, as well as planning actions aimed at Romania's withdrawal from NATO. The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reported that the suspects created a military-style organization, which was led by a retired major general. Members of this group had been in contact with foreign agents, both within Romania and in Russia, and had even traveled to Moscow in January to seek support for their activities.

The group’s primary objective, according to DIICOT, was to undermine Romania’s sovereignty and defense capabilities. They sought to overthrow the current government, dissolve political parties, install a new administration, and introduce sweeping changes to the country's identity, including altering its flag, anthem, and name. The criminal group also aimed to replace the constitution and reorganize state institutions under their control.

In addition to their political aspirations, the suspects recruited supporters through online platforms, publishing videos aimed at both national and international audiences. The group's efforts were not limited to online propaganda, as they took steps to negotiate Romania's exit from NATO and discussed their plans with foreign political and military representatives.

The authorities conducted searches at eight locations in Bucharest and several counties, seizing important evidence. Four of the accused are set to face preventive detention, while the other two will remain under house arrest. These arrests come just after Romania expelled the Russian Federation's military attaché and his deputy, accusing them of engaging in activities contrary to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It is unclear whether these expulsions are connected to the arrests.

The investigation follows rising political tensions in Romania, including the Supreme Court's annulment of the presidential election in December amid allegations of Russian interference to support candidate Calin Georgescu, who opposes providing military aid to Ukraine. However, prosecutors have clarified that the ongoing investigation is unrelated to Georgescu’s political activities.